SIA consults on approval scheme

The UK regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA) has launched a public consultation on the principles that will underpin its business approval scheme.

The changes it’s considering will signal, the Authority says, a significant shift in the way the SIA approves businesses under this scheme. It will also change how standards are defined for security businesses. The SIA flagged up its intention to refresh the approved contractor scheme (ACS) at its conference in London in September, as featured in the November print edition of Professional Security Magazine, and since has engaged with key stakeholders and industry through roadshows and roundtables across the UK to inform its thinking.

The SIA is now seeking views, from the private security industry, its customers, representative and other standard-setting bodies, agencies, and anyone with an interest in public safety and the public.

The SIA approves around 750 security companies, which lately has been somewhat lower than the 850 or so of recent years; while the regulator points out that 85 of the largest businesses by turnover account for around 40 per cent of the total UK private security market, and employing around 30pc of people holding SIA licences.

The regulator argues that the Business Approvals scheme is the main way the SIA can influence improvements to business standards. It is a voluntary, quality-based scheme through which it promotes good practice and improvements in industry standards.

Steve McCormick, SIA Director of Licensing and Service Delivery, said: “Since the SIA established its approvals scheme in 2006, there have been many changes in terms of customer requirements, an increased demand for private security, and new emerging threats to public safety.

“The growing recognition of the critical role private security plays in public safety means there is a clear need for a new scheme which is grounded in public protection. This is an opportunity to shape how the SIA set standards for private security businesses to ensure they contribute to public protection and raise industry standards in the years ahead.”

The consultation will run for six weeks and will close on April 4. A summary of responses to this consultation will be published within 12 weeks of it closing.

Subject to the responses the SIA will hold a further consultation on the detailed proposals for a redesigned business approvals scheme.

