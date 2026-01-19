NCSC on Russian hacktivism

Russian-aligned hacktivist groups continue to target the UK and global organisations by attempting to disrupt operations, take websites offline and disable services, according to the UK official NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre).

In December 2025, the NCSC co-sealed an advisory highlighting that pro-Russian hacktivists groups have been conducting worldwide cyber operations against numerous organisations and critical infrastructure sectors.

In particular, the group NoName057(16) has been active since March 2022, and has been conducting attacks against government and private sector entities in NATO member states and other European countries that are perceived as hostile to Russian geopolitical interests, NCSC adds. The NCSC encourages all organisations to review its heightened cyber threat guidance collection, in particular the guidance on actions to take when the cyber threat is heightened.

Comment

Christiaan Beek, Senior Director of Threat Intelligence and Analytics at the cyber firm Rapid7, said: “NoName057(16) consistently targets organisations where availability is closely tied to public trust, particularly local government websites, civic services, and other public-facing infrastructure.

“While the group presents itself as a grassroots hacktivist collective, the timing of its campaigns and the close alignment of its targeting with Russian geopolitical objectives mean we cannot rule out some level of state encouragement, coordination, or tacit approval. This reflects a broader trend in modern cyber operations, where hacktivist activity operates in a grey zone between independent activism and strategic state interests.”

More in the February 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.