NCSC on Russian hacktivism

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, January 19, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
BDM – Security & Entrance Control / UK - Birmingham
BDM – Security & Entrance Control / UK - City of London
BDM – Security & Entrance Control / UK - City of London
BDM – Security & Entrance Control / UK - Chichester
BDM – Security & Entrance Control / UK - Birmingham
BDM – Security & Entrance Control / UK - Manchester
BDM – Security & Entrance Control / UK - Chichester
BDM – Security & Entrance Control / UK - Manchester
Service Manager – Fire Detection / UK - City of London
Fire Engineer / EC1, Farringdon, Greater London
Post a Job Ad
Government

NCSC on Russian hacktivism

by Mark Rowe

Russian-aligned hacktivist groups continue to target the UK and global organisations by attempting to disrupt operations, take websites offline and disable services, according to the UK official NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre).

In December 2025, the NCSC co-sealed an advisory highlighting that pro-Russian hacktivists groups have been conducting worldwide cyber operations against numerous organisations and critical infrastructure sectors.

In particular, the group NoName057(16) has been active since March 2022, and has been conducting attacks against government and private sector entities in NATO member states and other European countries that are perceived as hostile to Russian geopolitical interests, NCSC adds. The NCSC encourages all organisations to review its heightened cyber threat guidance collection, in particular the guidance on actions to take when the cyber threat is heightened.

Comment

Christiaan Beek, Senior Director of Threat Intelligence and Analytics at the cyber firm Rapid7, said: “NoName057(16) consistently targets organisations where availability is closely tied to public trust, particularly local government websites, civic services, and other public-facing infrastructure.

“While the group presents itself as a grassroots hacktivist collective, the timing of its campaigns and the close alignment of its targeting with Russian geopolitical objectives mean we cannot rule out some level of state encouragement, coordination, or tacit approval. This reflects a broader trend in modern cyber operations, where hacktivist activity operates in a grey zone between independent activism and strategic state interests.”

More in the February 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close