Retailers call for action on illicit trade

Coordinated, nationwide action should address illicit trade on high streets, because it includes links to organised crime and brings risks to young people through the sale of unsafe or illegal products. That’s according to MPs, retailers and industry bodies that have written to consumer protection minister Kate Dearden.

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) new chief executive Ed Woodall said: “Criminal networks selling illicit products are causing major damage to responsible retailers and the communities in which they trade. We need targeted action from the Government to give the police and Trading Standards the tools they need to get these dangerous products off the streets and bring those selling illicit goods to justice.”

The call came as retailers and industry groups host a roundtable discussion in Parliament; and after an ACS gathering in Birmingham that heard from members about how shops sell counterfeit goods (typically tobacco or vapes); or, most galling of all, stolen goods that are sold at enough of a discount to under-cut legitimate competition. The ACS also heard from Trading Standards about their work in this field (in December for example Rochdale Trading Standards won an award for three major operations that resulted in the seizure of more than £16m of counterfeit goods, including illegal drugs, unsafe cosmetics, and dangerous counterfeit toys, such as Labubu dolls). Trading Standards admits to deep cuts in its resources dating from public sector austerity of the 2010s.

Police view

At the police’s National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) Supt Lisa Maslen said: “Illicit trade is not a victimless issue – it undermines legitimate businesses, puts consumers at risk, and fuels wider criminality in our communities. From an NBCC perspective, we are increasingly concerned about both the scale and visibility of these operations on high streets across the UK.

“Responsible retailers are doing the right thing, but they cannot tackle this alone. Stronger coordination, better resourcing, and clearer reporting mechanisms are essential if we are to effectively disrupt these criminal networks. We fully support the call for increased investment and a more joined-up approach to enforcement to protect businesses, consumers and communities.”

More in the May 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.