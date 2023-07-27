The August 2023 print edition of Professional Security Magazine as ever seeks to give the fullest coverage of the private security industry in the British Isles. That includes being on the spot outside London – and hence we witness the last hour and a half of the door at a Dundee nightclub as it enters the weekend.

That said, we’ve also been to the metropolis, for example for all three days of the Infosecurity Europe show, and heard from cyber people – not least the CSO of the Nationwide Building Society. While not wasting his chance to advertise jobs in his department, itself a comment on the shortage of cyber talent, he explained why the building society is setting up a team to carry out ‘attack surface operations’.

Continuing for a third month a series of articles on local government’s spend on public space surveillance, reviving in part because of central government Safer Streets Fund millions, we report on a shire town’s new control room and cameras, that’s replaced the original 20-year-old system that was part of the last splurge by the Home Office on CCTV.

While our focus is the UK, we’re not averse to looking further afield and we don’t like to turn down any birthday, whether it’s the 30th for the UK chapter of the US-based security managers’ association ASIS, or the 20th birthday for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the United States, the federal agency set up after the shock of the 9-11 terror attacks. The term ‘homeland security’ never caught on in Britain – should it have?

Also featured is Amazon’s response to scams of consumers; the phenomenon that may already have come to a foyer or gatehouse near you of ‘auditors’ who are out to provoke your guardforce or other front-line staff into saying or doing something that will lead to more clicks on Youtube; Tony Imossi of the Association of British Investigators (ABI) on a possible path to licensing of UK private investigators; protester removal; cyber safety awareness; and the latest Security TWENTY event at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United FC, when we learned when and why the players started leaving their dressing room lockers unlocked. A new ‘summer sizzler’ format went down well and we’re planning on repeating it next year in Manchester and the Midlands.

