David Webb on Zally

David Webb, co-founder and former CEO of 6point6, recently became the chairman of Zally, an emerging continuous authentication business based in Manchester. We caught up with David, pictured, to find out more about his decision and how he plans to help the company as it prepares for launch.

Could you provide some insights into your professional history?

I’m a bit of a cybersecurity veteran with a background in helping businesses improve levels of online protection. Notably, I was the founder and former CEO of 6point6, a London-based company that connects cloud, data and cyber to engineer and deliver large-scale, complex transformations across public and private sectors.

My career actually spans far beyond that, though. In fact, the decision to start 6point6 came after more than 20 years of working in the tech sector. During that time, I fixed a lot of issues on many projects that I knew I could manage better myself. With 6point6, I found something that reinvigorated my love for the field. It was a real success, and we quickly grew from a one-person operation to a team of over 450.

What led you to Zally?

In October last year, 6point6 was acquired by Accenture. The acquisition provided the perfect jumping-off point for me. I’m proud of what I’d achieved, but wanted a new challenge, even if I didn’t know what exactly that might be. During this period, I met Patrick, and he spoke to me about Zally and explained how the company was looking to disrupt authentication.

From my first meeting with Patrick, I understood his vision. Across a myriad of sectors, businesses are currently having to make do with ineffective authentication solutions, which only offer the façade of protection. At the same time, businesses and individuals have become too accepting of dangerous online security practices, such as repeatedly reusing passwords as well as the use of point-in-time measures. Something needs to change, and I see Zally as being the answer with its continuous authentication approach.

How important is it for there to be a strong mutual understanding between a board and its founder?

I think it’s essential for a strong relationship. Alignment between a board and its founder makes all the difference, and it comes from having that sense of a strong mutual understanding. That’s what I have with Patrick, and it’s why I’m so excited about this journey together. A huge part of what I did at 6point6 was to help businesses understand what ‘effective’ security looks like. I look at Patrick and Zally, and I see that same drive and effort to enhance understanding and knowledge around how to make the online authentication process more secure and frictionless.

Patrick has my trust, and I like to think I have his. We both see the world through a similar lens, and that means our decision-making preferences often align naturally. However, when there is a split of opinion, I can trust him, as well as the broader Zally team, to approach it professionally. We understand that each other is only doing what they think is best for the business, and while that may lead us in different directions, it also unites us.

How will your previous experiences help to ensure effective decision-making in your new role at Zally?

If you look at where Zally is now and compare it to how 6point6 began, then you’ll see a lot of similarities. It goes without saying, but those first few years are absolutely make-or-break in the startup world. No two businesses are the same, but there are certainly times when problems occur that feel familiar. In these instances, I’m able to leverage that experience to help guide thinking within Zally.

While that knowledge puts me in good stead, it’s not my ambition to stand on Patrick’s toes when it comes to Zally. As Chairman, my priority is providing oversight and managing relationships with the board. Ultimately, this is Patrick’s brainchild and something he is more than capable of scaling globally. If he does need advice, guidance or a bit of strategy, then I’m always here to provide that assistance.

Could you discuss the concept of behavioural biometrics and why it’s considered superior to traditional authentication methods?

By analysing behavioural biometrics from human interactions, our powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models the unique micro-patterns in human activity and can produce continually evolving profiles for users. This is a step forward and could help companies meet the ever-evolving demands placed upon them by regulatory bodies. Our AI can reach 99 percent confidence in less than 15 minutes of installing the Zally app, all while people continue to operate and use their devices as normal.

That performance is impressive, but we’re so passionate about it because it allows the industry to unlock a new and seamless way to authenticate, which isn’t dependent on static one-time validations. This concept of continuous authentication has the potential to transform how we interact online truly. What’s more, it eliminates the need for people to remember an array of passwords to operate online.

Think about the real-world impact that alone would have on elderly and vulnerable individuals, who may struggle to remember numerous passwords. They are often ‘locked out’ of positive online experiences. Continuous authentication offers a more accessible way to approach the process. The method will also help to build a more transparent, personalised and secure digital world where people are who they say they are.

In what ways do you believe continuous user authentication will revolutionise the way we interact digitally?

Traditional passwords present significant challenges across the field of cybersecurity. While this isn’t ideal, it does create a huge opportunity to replace the decades-old password authentication methods in what comes next. That’s where Zally can really make a difference. Our solution isn’t only helping to slash rates of fraud and ensure customer protection but also boosting conversions and helping companies to deliver positive customer journeys.

Rather than being dependent on static one-time logins that are only capable of authenticating an individual at a certain point in time, solutions like Zally enable platforms to authenticate an individual’s identity passively as they use their device while delivering far more seamless customer experiences.

All I can say is that I am convinced about the power of Zally to fundamentally improve online authentication experiences across the digital domain. Patrick and his team have built a category-defining solution, which will surely soon help payment service providers, merchants and other online stores to improve security, enhance transparency and deliver positive customer experiences around the clock to increase revenue for businesses with next to no effort to them.

Visit: https://www.zally.com/.