Thursday, December 7, 2023
by Mark Rowe

IFPO UK, the UK branch of the International Foundation for Protection Officers, announce that Assist Security Services are the new sponsor of IFPO UK’s eLearning platform learn.ifpo.uk.  Assist are also a corporate member of the IFPO, the not-for-profit, professional membership association.

IFPO UK Director, Mike Hurst, is pictured right. He said: “We have been talking with Assist about this for some time and with their support we can continue to expand our eLearning offering which is available both to individuals looking to improve their knowledge in specific areas and organisations seeking to upskill their teams.”

In addition to the eLearning modules, IFPO also offers face to face and hybrid courses, covering security, safeguarding, management and mental health, all aimed at the security and accredited.

Troy Hewitt, CEO of Assist, pictured left, comments that Assist Services Group was established with the sole objective of providing a fully inclusive security service which is delivered through sector specialised subsidiaries. “We believe, with a group focus and senior leadership team, we can align the businesses in terms of operational excellence and provide a personable service exceeding our client’s expectations. This also expands our ability in terms of service offerings including but not limited to; Corporate Security, Luxury Retail Security, Close Protection and Residential Security, Event Management, Intelligence and Investigation and CCTV monitoring.”

