Experienced Worker Assessment first

A security systems installer in south Wales has become the first person to get his skills recognised by the FESS (Security Systems) Experienced Worker Assessment.

Developed by the certification and qualification awarding body BPEC, the Experienced Worker Assessment (EWA) provides a route for experienced professionals to show they meet the same standard as the Fire, Emergency & Security Systems industry apprenticeship in England and, importantly, gain Electrotechnical Certification Scheme FESS Technician status. Pathways are available in fire and security systems to allow people to follow an assessment process tailored to their line of work.

Dennis Roe, who owns Complete Security Solutions, has worked in the industry for 28 years. He attended Banham Academy’s Assessment Centre in Derby, undertook a practical assessment of his skills across service and repair, installation, testing and commissioning. A discussion and knowledge assessment was also part of the process.

Dennis, pictured, said: “Initially I felt apprehensive, but the process and environment put me at ease immediately. The assessments were challenging and thorough, allowing me to demonstrate my experience and industry expertise. The completion of this assessment allowed me to obtain my ECS FESS Technician Gold Card, I know this will be something regulators like SSAIB will be checking in the very near future.”

To be eligible for the assessment, you must have been working in the industry for over five years and already hold an ECS FESS Operative card.

For 30 years, BPEC has evaluated, advanced, and certified thousands of individuals within the Building Services Engineering (BSE) sector and has been a recognised End Point Assessment Organisation since 2017.

The introduction of the EWA by BPEC offers a platform for installers who have been working in the industry for years but have no formal qualification, to gain recognition for their knowledge, skills, and behaviour. On completion of the EWA, technicians can gain the ECS FESS Gold (Full Technician) card or the new Limited Scope ECS crosshatch cards, opening work prospects besides industry recognition.

BPEC in December won the Security & Fire Excellence ‘Security or Fire Solution of the Year’ award in recognition of its work to develop skills in the FESS sector.

Neil Collishaw, BPEC CEO, said: “The first completion of the FESS EWA fire pathway and this award win are both important milestones for BPEC. BPEC developed the EWA program to meet the Hackett report’s key recommendations and set a benchmark in knowledge, expertise, and competence in the FESS arena. Our aim was simple but significant: bridging the competency evidence gap between seasoned professionals and newly qualified FESS Technicians.

“Winning this award is a testament to BPEC’s commitment to fire safety and security standards. It celebrates the innovative approach in tackling a crucial market challenge – a step that has far-reaching effects in saving lives, protecting assets, and enhancing service efficiency.”

