Next generation apprentices and trainees

As technology continues to evolve, there is a growing need for skilled engineers. The security industry has chronic challenges in attracting young talent. A Gloucester-based installer, Monatrix reports it’s taking steps to invest in the next generation.

The installer’s apprentice and trainee programme has already seen results. Will Dutton, Sam Allen, and Josh Whittall are among those who have joined through this initiative. Will Dutton began working with Monatrix in November 2021 and started his apprenticeship in February 2022. He is enrolled in Level 3 Security Systems NVQ, which he is due to complete later this year.

Will says: “I enjoy being independent and doing jobs on my own having learnt how to do these jobs through supervision of the engineers. It is a very satisfying feeling being able to complete jobs on your own and know that you have done a good installation or solved the problem.”

In December, the firm welcomed two trainee field engineers, Sam Allen, and Josh Whittall, who have already shown their potential and become valuable members of the team.

Karl Gillings, Operations Manager says: “As I am sure a lot of people are aware, in the security industry, coming across highly skilled and experienced engineers has been very difficult, and it is a tough market for engineers at the moment. That is why here at Monatrix we have decided to put our resources into bringing on both trainee engineers and apprentices. This way we can introduce some new engineers into the industry whilst expanding our internal engineering resource. A lot of our senior engineers also started at Monatrix with no security experience at all, including myself! So, it is a tried and tested method for Monatrix and we look forward to continuing our trainee programme.”

And Paul Gillings, CEO says: “Over the past 20 years it has always been very difficult to find good quality engineers from within the security industry. This has become even more difficult with the changes that have and are taking place as security systems technology changes. The knowledge and understanding that engineers need today now incorporates IT, cloud systems, software and apps. The engineers that have been in the industry for many years do not always have those skills. The youth of today are more IT and software aware and the trainees and apprentices at Monatrix, can use that existing understanding and knowledge to the security systems training they receive form our experienced engineers. We are producing engineers for the future who are capable, knowledgeable and have been trained to install, maintain and service systems the Monatrix way.”

