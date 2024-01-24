Airport public address

At Warsaw Chopin Airport, an old analogue system had reached its limits. Information was often lost in a fog of sound, and manual announcements of boarding information were time-consuming and labour-intensive. Hence a new public address and voice alerting system was fitted in the airport building, the Praesensa from Bosch Building Technologies.

The new passenger information system uses LS1-OC100E-1 hemi-directional ceiling loudspeakers and LC1-UM12E8 built-in loudspeakers, which offer the product manufacturer says intelligibility for passengers at gates. By integrating a text-to-speech solution from another manufacturer, the flight number, airline, destination and boarding information are automatically retrieved from the central computer at Chopin and reproduced in synthesized voice information. These are output in Polish and English as well as other available languages. The result is less work for airport staff.

The integration of the new system into the airport’s infrastructure went smoothly, the airport reports, which shortened the installation time.

Józef Bycul, project manager at Bosch Building Technologies, says: “Chopin Airport now has a state-of-the-art public address system. The fact we could build on the existing IP infrastructure significantly reduced the amount of time for the installation work.”