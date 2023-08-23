Aviation training accolade

The contractor Wilson James reports that its Aviation Training division was once again rated ‘outstanding’ by the UK regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after its most recent audit. This marks the third year that Wilson James has been awarded the highest possible designation, the firm adds.

As well as delivering courses for international and regional airports, the training offered by the services firm is also available to any company that works with airports and aviation. Bespoke courses can be delivered at a customer’s premises, to teach about regulations and best practice techniques.

The CAA introduced its Quality Assurance Framework in 2019. Aviation training providers now must achieve a minimum quality baseline, which is assessed after an external audit. Companies need to meet six key areas set by the CAA and are regularly assessed to see that standards are maintained. Only training providers that are registered with the CAA to deliver mandatory Department for Transport (DfT) aviation security syllabuses are permitted to do so.

Maria Harnett, head of aviation training at Wilson James, said: ‘Security training has become a critical facet of the aviation industry. All of our instructors, including myself, come from an aviation security background, bringing real world wisdom and practical insight to our training sessions, while making the overall learning experience more valuable and relevant. We offer individuals the highest level of training and seek innovative ways to plug a customer’s skills gap.’

The training is tailored to suit requirements of roles and Wilson James has developed a suite of CAA approved courses. These include aviation ground security operative, aviation ground security supervisor, aviation security manager course, besides threat assessor training, airport supplies and general security awareness training. The trainers incorporate simulation exercises and practical scenarios, for delegates to hone their decision-making and responses in a controlled environment.

As background, major airports across the UK have been given until June 2024 to introduce the latest screening systems into their security checkpoints that use computed tomography (CT) X-ray technology to essentially provide a 3D image of what’s in passengers’ bags, as well as deploying threat detection algorithms.

This will enable passengers to leave liquids and electronics in their hand baggage, thereby helping airport staff process customers more quickly, especially at peak times. Wilson James reports it has updated its training provision to include these developments and says is working with its airport clients to see that staff are prepared for these changes.

Maria Harnett adds: ‘The importance of aviation security training cannot be overstated and I’m delighted that we have been awarded our third successive CAA “outstanding” rating. We are committed to setting the benchmark for excellence and our commitment to doing so ensures that security personnel are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to handle diverse security scenarios. We look forward to building on our success and will do all we can to make it four in a row at our next audit, which will be in 2025.’

