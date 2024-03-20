IAATI 2024 conference

Here’s word from one of our contributors, Dr Ken German, on the 2024 International Vehicle Crime Conference, organised by the UK branch of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI).

It’s running on May 8, at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Plant, Burnaston Hall, outside Derby, postcode DE1 9TA. The association is represented in 58 countries, and its 2,000 members include those from the public and private sectors; and police officers and those working in other law enforcement agencies, government officials, members of the insurance industry, vehicle manufacturers and many others who share a legitimate interest in auto theft investigation, prevention, and education.

The UK branch of IAATI is just part of this worldwide conduit of knowledge and it is a recognised support network of experienced practitioners dealing with various aspects of vehicle crime. With both vehicle and equipment (construction and agricultural) crime on the increase it is imperative that those authorised to deal with it, be afforded the opportunity to share knowledge, experience, and information on new and changing techniques used by criminals and how best to understand and counter it.

This one-day conference will deliver information on where and who to contact with safety, mitigation of theft risk and vehicle examination. It’s free to members of IAATI UK (membership fee is still £55, depending on member package chosen). The day brings together Government, police, insurers, investigators, and the security systems providers for the motor industry.

Vehicle crime training opportunities in investigation and identification methods in all vehicle types has become very popular and we hope to discuss these and include both wheeled and track laying, powered and electric vehicles and non-powered such as caravans if time allows. It is hoped this conference will deliver information on where and who to contact with safety, mitigation of theft risk and vehicle examination.The association hopes to line up a string of one day events across the UK to bring knowledge and understanding to those who require it and to enable IAATI UK members to find and attend a training/knowledge session local to them.

Companies and individuals interested in attending, participating, displaying or speaking at this event can in the first instance contact Mike Briggs the IAATI UK President.

Whilst this event is open to IAATI members and invited guests only, non-members interested in attending are invited to submit their application and will be considered only if the organisers have prior knowledge of their attendance or they would wish to do so. Apply in the first instance to Mike Briggs – email [email protected].

Expected to attend is a representative from OPAL, the National Intelligence Unit for Serious and Organised Acquisitive Crime; and Merseyside Police ACC (Assistant Chief Constable) Jenny Simms, national lead for vehicle crime. Visit https://www.iaati.org/uk.

IAATI in Florida

The 72nd IAATI Vehicle Crimes Training Conference runs from August 25 to 30 at the Hilton Orlando. Visit https://www.iaati.org/events.