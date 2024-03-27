Scotrail body camera roll-out

The train operator ScotRail has deployed more than 1,000 body cameras across its rail network. They’re the VB400 from Motorola Solutions. The manufacturer reports that it’s a tripling of the number of cameras available to staff after ScotRail’s initial deployment, which began in 2017.

David Lister, director of safety, engineering and sustainability at ScotRail, said: “The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority. Where body cameras have been used, we have already seen a positive impact on morale and staff confidence, as well as a decrease in reported incidents, helping to ensure a safer environment on our trains and at our stations. We are making body cameras available to all of our front-line staff and any team member who wishes to use one can now do so.”

Like other train operators – ScotRail is owned by the Scottish Government – it says the roll-out of body cameras is a tool for de-escalating potentially difficult situations and providing video and audio evidence of incidents. Motorola Solutions describe their VB400 as a device with battery life extending beyond a full shift. Its footage is stored with time, date and location details, for integrity of evidence to support incident investigations.

Fergus Mayne, country manager for UK and Ireland at Motorola Solutions, said: “The VB400 has been designed with safety and simplicity in mind. It works when you need it to and is equipped with features such as a pre-record option, that can capture up to 30 seconds of pre and post footage from the point at which the camera is activated, because when a situation does escalate quickly, staff may not have a chance to hit the record button.”

The body camera roll-out follows the launch of a campaign against abusive behaviour on the railways in Scotland, headed by ScotRail, the Scottish Government and British Transport Police (BTP).

Visit www.motorolasolutions.com.