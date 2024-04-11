HID and Leading Technology Partners Introduce Mobile Credentials in Google Wallet™ for Employees, Tenants and Guests

Smart Spaces and Cohesion Partner with HID to Provide Convenient, Secure Access to Everyday Spaces and Systems Using Android Devices

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2024 – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, in partnership with Smart Spaces, an award-winning developer of smart building software, and Cohesion, a comprehensive smart building software platform that reimagines the connection between people, systems, and buildings, announces the availability of mobile credentials in Google Wallet, allowing users to access buildings, spaces and systems with their Android devices.

Adding mobile credentials in Google Wallet gives employees, tenants and guests easy access to everyday spaces and business systems, using their Android phones. They now have a secure, mobile credential to open a door, access an elevator or release a print job, simply by holding their Android phone near a reader.

Adding to the security of Seos®, mobile credentials in Google Wallet take full advantage of the privacy and security features built into Android phones. Additionally, mobile credentials in Google Wallet are compatible with Signo® and iCLASS® SE™ readers, which are Wallet ready.

“We are thrilled to partner with Smart Spaces and Cohesion to provide their customers and users with a convenient, secure wallet experience on Android phones,” says Sanjit Bardhan, VP of Mobile at HID. “By adding mobile credentials in Google Wallet, users can access everything from turnstiles and elevators to certain floors on a building to computer and printer networks.”

“At Smart Spaces, providing our customers a seamless user experience is extremely important. Adding mobile credentials in Google Wallet does this exactly. We’re very excited to partner with HID to be among the first to offer this to our customers,” says Dan Drogman, Smart Spaces’ Chief Executive Officer.

Distributing Company Badges Easily and Cost-Effectively

With mobile credentials in Google Wallet, company badges can be distributed remotely across organizations to reduce spending on physical cards, printers and administrative space. Setup for users is quick and easy, with key features including:

Remote enrollment in just a few simple steps

Delivery and storage directly in Google Wallet on an individual’s Android phone

Remote removal of credential – in case users misplace their phone or leave the company

Thru Shivakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cohesion, says, “Being one of the first in North America to partner with HID to deliver mobile credentials in Google Wallet sets a new benchmark for seamless and secure access solutions. We are thrilled that this launch will debut at the Ion, Houston’s largest innovation hub. Together we are not only creating a smarter environment but also shaping the future of how we interact with our spaces.”

Availability by Country

At initial launch, mobile credentials in Google Wallet will be available in the following countries: