UK distribution sales

The access control and security product manufacturer TDSi has appointed Dan Chapman as UK Distribution Salesperson. Dan, pictured, will work with TDSi’s distribution partners to see its products, services, and support are delivered to UK installers and end users.

He’s joining TDSi from the distributor Norbain SD, where he was Regional Sales Executive. Dan has a background in technology sales and several years’ experience of working in the industry. Alex Rumsey, Sales Director at TDSi said: “Dan is a perfect fit for our team by combining excellent technical knowledge, well-honed sales experience, and top-notch organisational and people skills which are essential in supporting our UK distribution partners. The distribution channel is hugely important to TDSi, so Dan has an essential role in ensuring our products reach our market and continue to lead the industry – we are delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Based in the North-West of England, Dan will be responsible for all the UK. He said: “With the broad scope of my new role I will be travelling up and down the country visiting various head offices and branches of our distribution partners. I’m looking forward to working closely with Installers and distributors to develop awareness and sales of our GARDiS Access Control ecosystem, particularly the GARDiS Web Embedded Systems which have proven to be particularly popular with installers and end users alike.”

“I was attracted to the role as TDSi really stands out as an established British manufacturer with highly accomplished in-house Development and Support. It also offers excellent career progression within the security industry and fitted well with my previous experience working at a UK Distributor. I’m keen to draw on my previous experience within distribution to further nurture and grow TDSi’s longstanding relationships with its UK distribution partners. TDSi has a proven track record within the security marketplace and an enviable reputation within the industry as an innovative access control manufacturer – the GARDiS Access Control Platform being the perfect example of this commitment to ongoing development.

“The GARDiS Web Embedded ecosystem lends itself to the distribution model as it’s a really easy system to design, install and commission. Hosting the Access Control Software on the ACU itself removes significant setup cost when compared to a traditional software-based access control system as there is no dedicated computer required. This ensures commissioning and operation of the system is easy and convenient.”

