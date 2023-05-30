Vismo partner

Vismo, the UK-based provider of employee tracking, monitoring and safety software, has a partnership with Exlog Global, which offers travel security and crisis response. Florida-based Exlog has deployed Vismo’s tracking and security product to aid how its global operations staff account for the whereabouts and safety of client employees, and manage risks for clients. Exlog will use the Vismo Secure Portal to conduct location-based risk monitoring of client assigned personnel. This will enable Exlog or its clients to provide timely and relevant advice – or a rapid security response – for any employee who finds themselves at risk nationally or globally.

Josh Yardimci, US Sales Director for Vismo, is pictured left, with Nick Saroka, Director of Operations at Exlog Global. Josh says: “Our partnership with Exlog Global allows their operations team to enhance their existing global monitoring and alerting capabilities for their clients. With their subject matter experts ready to provide security, evacuation, or medical assistance, Vismo provides them with the ability to better locate and communicate with travelers in real time. We’re delighted with the partnership, and we look forward to delivering outstanding support to Exlog Global clients.”

The Vismo Locate & Protect App, when downloaded allows users to automatically share their location without requiring a regular check-in. With the app running in the background of a mobile phone, users have reassurance that assistance can be provided to their exact location in the event of an incident. If a user finds themselves under duress, they can raise a panic alert on the Vismo App which will connect to the Exlog operations centre.

Similarly, Exlog can notify a user or a group of client employees about a potential risk, using the mass notification feature via the Vismo Secure Portal. Exlog can provide guidance on how to remain safe and, if needed, security assistance. Using the Vismo platform, Exlog can make risk-based decisions to support client users.

George Taylor, Exlog Global President, adds: “Our partnership with Vismo enables us to integrate best in class location and communications technology with our premier operations capabilities and risk solutions, to support organisational resilience, safety and security worldwide.”