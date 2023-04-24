New from the alarm panel and home security product manufacturer Pyronix is a brochure printing platform, the Pyronix Print Portal. It’s aimed at installers of the company’s products, and available online 24/7 via the firm’s Support Hub. It’s a platform for accessing and ordering branded sales materials, said Laurence Kenny, Marketing Director.

The portal offers installers access to ready-designed Pyronix product brochures and lets the installer customise the designs with their company logo and details, if they need new sales materials. Entirely self-service, the platform delivers customised delivery, even on quantities; which can be as low as 150.

Laurence added: “We’re delighted to deliver this brand-new, useful service for installers as part of our GAP business support services. We want to make getting your hands on branded sales materials as easy as possible for installers, continuing on our promise to help installers achieve and grow.”

To access the portal, installers log-in via the Support Hub or register for an installer account on the Pyronix website.