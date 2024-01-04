Hanwha Vision has launched a four-channel AI mini multi-directional camera, PNM-C16013RVQ. The product provides 360 degree coverage of scenes, with AI analytics including virtual line and area detection. The camera is a mere 20cm in diameter and 8cm in height, suited the makers say for low ceilings as in retail stores, shared office spaces, and restaurants. Its wide surveillance area, with infra-red lighting and the analytics, removes blind spots, it’s claimed. The AI within the camera helps to reduce false alarms, as real-time object classification can capture and discern between people, faces, vehicles, and licence plates. Object classification also allows for forensic search. Virtual line and area detection can trigger alerts to staff, based on intelligent object detection. For example, if a vehicle enters an area that has been pre-set for vehicle detection, the system will alert operators of this event; if a person enters this area, no notification would be issued. AI is used on image quality via WiseNRII, which optimises image noise and reduces motion blur, and BestShot which delivers the best possible shot of an image to operators. The AI-based bandwidth reduction feature, WiseStreamIII, is for video management.

Multi-directional cameras offer cost savings for the installer and end user according to the company, as multi-sensor cameras use less cable, conduit and mounting hardware, compared to what would normally be required to enable up to four separate cameras to do the same. As AI analytics are processed on the edge of the camera, less server room space is required. Only one VMS (video management software) licence is needed.

Supplied with Hanwha Vision’s gold standard cybersecurity, including National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA, in the United States) compliance and FIPS 140-2, the camera also has protection against malware potentially accessing credentials, encryption keys, and sensitive user data. It comes with physical tamper-evidence and role-based authentication.

Pread Um (Suk Bong), Director of Product and Marketing at Hanwha Vision Europe said: “The four-channel AI Mini Multi-directional camera combines comprehensive monitoring and performance, with a discreet and durable design alongside AI-enabled analytics to improve situational awareness. For organisations seeking a compact camera that has trustworthy cybersecurity and wide coverage, the four-channel AI Mini Multi-directional camera is ideal.”