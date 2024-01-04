IDIS at Intersec 2024

Among the exhibitors at Intersec Dubai from January 16 to 18 is IDIS, the South Korean manufacturer. The firm’s range of edge AI cameras has nine new models including 2MP domes and bullets and 5MP turrets. The cameras feature the latest Lightmaster NIR technology, which enables night-time vision, and wide dynamic range (WDR) with weatherproofing suitable for the region’s most challenging conditions. The line-up lets users target IDIS Deep Learning Analytics where they are needed, for detection of objects, intrusion events, line cross, and loitering detection. The showcase model on this year’s stand will be a 4MP AI pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) camera that allows the choice of using preset events or manual selection of persons for interest allowing AI-powered tracking over areas and distances. Other new cameras include 2MP video intercoms that allow two communications via the IDIS Center VMS, and IDIS Mobile Plus app.

The firm reports retail use of IDIS’s plug-in All-In-One AI Box for Retail (DV-1304) integrated with ERP software. At Intersec visitors will be able to experience Smart Video Solutions for Retail – PTZs with Power over Ethernet (PoE) extenders, edge AI bullets, domes and turrets, and a new range of Lite Series cameras with an eight-channel encoder that supports third-party cameras and point-of-sale (POS) integration. With the free IDIS Cloud Manager, security staff and store managers can add and configure their devices remotely.

The central focus of the IDIS stand, pictured, will becentralised AI-powered monitoring. The IDIS Intelligent Wall Station (IWS) is for building and deploying dynamic video walls of any type and size for control of eight to 16 monitors. Operators can customise displays in real-time to show the most critical video streams, while they have compatibility with IDIS products including a range of AI box plug-in devices as well as integration and control of third-party cameras.

IDIS will also be launching its parking guidance cameras, featuring three 5MP lenses, a 360-degree omni-directional 12MP lens, and LED indicator. These cameras can detect up to eight parking bays at once, with traffic corridors, to aid direction of vehicles to assigned spaces. The cameras can be integrated into parking payment systems using IDIS Solution Suite VMS.

For the first time, visitors will get to see push-to-talk over cellular (POC) solutions from IDIS Powertel, the South Korean radio communications company. Now integrated with ISS VMS, the latest LTE radios feature instant group calling, messaging, GPS location tracking, and emergency notifications. By integrating video with critical communications, users can improve operational efficiency through better team collaboration to deal with everyday security and safety tasks, the firms add.

Dennis Choi, General Manager, IDIS Middle East and Africa said: “This will be one of our most significant showcase events of recent years, with exciting product launches and enhanced solutions innovations. Video technology is entering a new phase with the development of transformative AI and communications capabilities as well as demand for complete end-to-end solutions for a single manufacturer. IDIS will be showcasing its advances in all of these fields that will benefit our customers in new and exciting ways.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.