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CCTV

Choice of Linux or Microsoft

by Mark Rowe

Video Management Servers Co. (VMS Co) supplies optimized, video management and AI analytics servers with a choice of Linux or Microsoft operating systems. While most  video management and AI analytics platforms support either operating system, Linux is considered the more secure and stable, the company adds; whether for recording servers, analytics workstations, viewing clients and appliance hardware.

Nick Bowden, MD of VMS Co., says: “Linux provides stronger system security than Microsoft, through its user permissions, service isolation, firewalls and a minimal or ‘light’ installation. It requires fewer software upgrades and removes the automated, unplanned updates present in Microsoft Windows that can often disrupt system operation and uptime. Linux’s smaller ‘attack surface’ also reduces exposure to malware and other cyber threats, removing the need for antivirus software.

“Linux lowers the total cost of ownership. Linux Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which we often use, is free, eliminating license and upgrade fees. It also uses fewer background resources, improving system efficiency. On the same hardware, we are seeing a 25 per cent increase in analytics processing capability, along  reater stability under heavy workloads.

“Although Linux requires familiarity with its terminal or command-line interface, which can be challenging for some technicians, professionals working regularly with video management systems do not struggle. The VMS’s own graphic interface soon takes over, and the latest Linux workstations and PCs now offer a more familiar, Windows-like front end. Another advantage of Linux is that its elevated password hierarchy prevents users from downloading irrelevant apps to security hardware; so often the cause of slow system operation and security threats.”

The company adds that while it can install either Linux or Microsoft operating systems across its CCTV servers, workstations, clients and appliances, Linux is becoming the preference of users for its security, stability and efficiency.

Visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/video-management-servers/.

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