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Guarding

Business Administration Apprentice

by Mark Rowe

The guarding company Land Sheriffs is welcoming Ruby as she begins her Business Administration Apprenticeship. The Essex-based company delivers security, such as mobile patrols, manned guarding and welfare patrol teams for clients across a range of sectors, including rail.

As an apprentice, it’s an opportunity for her to develop her skills and gain experience across a range of business functions. James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ruby to the team and look forward to supporting her as she works towards her qualification and gains valuable experience across the business.”

Ruby, pictured, said: “I’m really pleased to be starting my apprenticeship at Land Sheriffs. I’m looking forward to learning new skills and gaining experience across different areas of the business, whilst working towards my qualification at the same time.”

She will be based at Land Sheriffs HQ while attending college once a week, where she will be working towards a Business Administration qualification. Experience across a variety of administrative functions will include working alongside the Managing Director, the leadership team, the operational control centre, and front-line officers. It means she will have the opportunity to learn about the company’s wider operations, including its compliance and health and safety processes, as well as its corporate responsibility initiatives and community and charity engagement.

James adds: “This apprenticeship is designed to help build a strong foundation for a future career, combining formal training and assessments with practical workplace experience. This includes knowledge and skills in record management, document preparation and communication, while also contributing to the efficient running of a business – all of which are key for working life after education.”

Land Sheriffs, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority (SIA) approved contractors, adds that it’s committed to supporting local young people, helping them develop the skills, confidence and knowledge they need as they prepare for the world of work. In February 2027, the company will again be offering work experience opportunities to year ten students, giving them an insight into the workplace and the range of roles and responsibilities within a business.

Land Sheriffs have also supported students by taking part in a ‘Mock Interview Day’ for year 11 pupils, where members of their team interviewed students, reviewed their CVs and provided constructive feedback to help them develop interview techniques and prepare for future employment opportunities.

James adds: “We believe it’s incredibly important to invest in the younger generation and help them develop the confidence and practical skills they need to take the next steps into further education or employment. We look forward to working with Ruby throughout her apprenticeship and wish her every success in this next chapter.”

Visit: www.landsheriffs.co.uk. 

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