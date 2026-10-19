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Alarms

SecureComm2 app

by Mark Rowe

The alarm product manufacturer HKC Security has released version 1.0.13 of its SecureComm2 app. The developers say that the latest release focuses on making everyday interactions with a HKC security system smoother, giving users access to live video doorbell footage, and more informative notifications.

The app has had a full rewrite of the Android and iOS versions. A user can respond to someone at the door and there’s enhanced activity reporting in the technical zone, for users to access relevant information and stay connected.  The faster access to the HKC Video Doorbell livestream allows users to go directly to the live camera feed by tapping a recent doorbell ring notification. This provides a quicker route from notification to live view, so users see who is at the door sooner and respond to visitors.

The Video Doorbell has also been upgraded in terms of streaming reliability and the synchronisation of doorbell settings across devices. Alongside this, Technical Zone notifications now include the description assigned to the relevant zone type, for users to understand the events being reported by the system.

Custom notification sound functionality has also been improved, helping alerts work as intended.  Ian Moore, Head of Technical at HKC Security, said: “SecureComm2 is an important part of the connected security experience we offer, and this update is focused on making that experience better.

“The updates reflect a focus on improving the practical experience of connected security, and by making it quicker to reach live Doorbell footage, improving the clarity of notifications, and enhancing app reliability. SecureComm2 v1.0.13 aims to make interaction with a HKC security system easier for end users and strengthen the proposition value to professional installers.”

For more on HKC, go to https://bit.ly/4zUtFiH.

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