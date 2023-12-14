In store surveillance for high value watches

In Turkey, all 40 of retailer Konyalı Saat’s stores as well as at the firm’s warehouse and workshop where high value watches are repaired, serviced, and calibrated have a new video surveillance system. Konyalı Saat is one a retail chains in the luxury watches and jewellry sector, with stores selling branded Swiss-made timepieces, silver and gold accessories with precious gems besides designer sunglasses.

The systems integrator Secom specified IDIS solution to meet surveillance and business intelligence needs. Konyali Saat required central video management with point-of-sale (POS) integration and sought efficiencies by using AI-powered video analytics integrated with their wider retail enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. The aim was to boost profitability from loss prevention as well as improving product management and marketing operations from video data.

High definition (HD) coverage of each store, without blind spots, was achieved using a single, NDAA-compliant 12MP IDIS Super Fisheye Camera, plus one or two 2MP IDIS 2.8mm fixed lens dome cameras, depending on each store’s layout.

The fisheye provides domain awareness, providing the same coverage as three or more fixed lens cameras, while the domes at entrances capture video to support people counting and other analysis functions. AI is provided by an IDIS AI Box for Retail (DV-1304), a plug-in video analytics device that can, IDIS says, bring functions including people counting, queue management, heat and zone mapping and occupancy monitoring.

An IDIS DP-HE1201 HDMI/VGA Encoder enables POS integration, with cash register data overlaid on video footage and time synched with cameras, whereby suspicious activity or sales anomalies can be investigated with a time-stamped visual audit trail.

Footage is recorded locally at each store on an eight-channel IDIS DR-2508P NDAA-compliant NVR, and the system is operated in each branch using the cost-free IDIS Center VMS, as well as being controlled and managed centrally at Konyalı Saats’ head office, with IDIS Solution Suite (ISS) Expert.

The retailer can analyse sales turnover and conversion rates with visitor numbers by day, month, and week, making it possible to evaluate store performance including marketing campaigns, product management and staff efficiency more accurately.

Yunus Bürge, Information Technology Manager for Konyalı Saat, says: “We have been deeply impressed with every aspect of the IDIS solution, from the quality and performance of the fisheye cameras to the added value provided by the AI Retail Box including simple integration of video data with our POS. IDIS technology is perfectly suited to the demands of high-end retail environments.”

The chain has recently added Longines-branded stores, and the owner has plans to expand further, with four new outlets scheduled to be opened in the next half year and more to follow.

Koray Ozyildirim, IDIS Türkiye Country Manager, pictured, added: “The project with Konyalı Saat demonstrates IDIS end-to-end solutions for retail can be tailored to meet the needs of stores and retail branch networks of any type and scale. The IDIS single source model gives retailers a choice of cost-effective surveillance technology to tackle challenges such as shrink and safety. Combined with integration options and highly accurate, AI-powered video analytics, we are giving retailers the ability to achieve a rapid return on investment and an enhanced customer experience that positively impacts the bottom line.”

