Corps Together campaign a winner

Corps Security was named the Diversity and Inclusion Champion at the Security and Fire Excellence Awards, in London’s West End last week. The firm was recognised for its strategy that extends the reach of Corps Together, its Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) taskforce which unites Corps ‘Guardians’ who oversee the company’s EDI work.

As a service provider, Corps Security says that it faces the challenge of uniting a workforce made up of more than 3,500 who are spread throughout the country, operating on a variety of customer sites. Its EDI strategy is centred on two key actions set out by the taskforce:

To develop an inclusive company-wide culture, improving staff engagement whether on our sites or customer locations To become a disability inclusive employer, which fosters a disability aware culture, supporting all staff with disabilities, mental health, wellbeing and access needs

The business was recognised for taking action including the launch of seven Colleague Networks including Age, Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic, (Dis)ability, Faith, LGBTQIA+, Parent and Carers and The Women’s Network. Corps says it has created a platform to reach its diverse workforce and unite colleagues, while providing a space to raise awareness and take up key advocacy work in these areas.

It has also signed up to the Disability Confident Scheme. More than just a signatory, Corps says it’s working to raise awareness through education, specifically for its leadership teams but also throughout client sites, enabling them to support colleagues and an inclusive environment.

Corps CEO Mike Bullock is pictured on stage beside the night’s host, the comedian Rob Beckett, left. Mike said afterwards: “At Corps Security, we are investing significant time and resources into promoting equality, diversity and inclusion. Since its launch in 2020, the Corps Together campaign which coordinates much of our activity in this area has made huge strides and we are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done which is leading the sector in the right direction.

“We purposefully and intentionally practice inclusive excellence, creating safe spaces where colleagues, no matter how they identify, or celebrate their uniqueness, will always have an opportunity to be heard, supported, and valued as a member of our family.

“The Corps Board of Trustees and Senior Leadership Team (SLT) value diversity and we are resolute in our ambition to create the very best place to work – for everyone. Our message remains the same – as a social enterprise, people are at our very heart.”

As well as being recognised with the Diversity and Inclusion Champion award, Corps Security on the night at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane also achieved the silver award in Outsourced or Contract Security Team of the year category, and two bronze awards in the Security Guarding Company of the Year and Best Company to work for categories.