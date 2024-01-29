The guarding firm First Response Group (FRG) has appointed Derek Neilson as Group Operations Director, a newly created role.

Neilson, pictured, who holds a Politics and International Relations (MA Hons) degree, previously headed the company’s Scottish division, Apardion for the past eight years. He started as head of operations and then as managing director when FRG acquired the business in 2018.

With security knowledge spanning more than 16 years, Neilson served in the police including counter terrorism and emergency response management; and the Territorial Army. He brings with him a management background alongside his experience in a risk environment, delivering strategy, governance, policies, and intelligence, the firm says.

Chief operating officer, Mark Mansfield, said: “This appointment is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to growth and recognises the talent from within our company.

“In this new leadership role, Derek will enhance our operational efficiency and be responsible for supervising our group-wide operations and central services function. This move is all part of our objective to grow the company as we aim to exceed £100m in turnover in the next three years. To meet this, we need operational excellence in leadership and Derek is a proven operator who brings this in abundance. We have every faith in him as he takes up his new role.”

Neilson said: “I am delighted to take up this new position and meet the strategic priorities of the company as we drive forward on our growth journey. I look forward to working with the leadership team to continue to instil operational excellence in all that we do. That this position is newly created demonstrates we are moving in the right direction and I hope I can bring my experience of leading the Scottish business, as well as my track record in the police, to the new role.”

About FRG.

The firm employs a workforce of some 2,000 and is a member of the ACS Pacesetters, a group of top-ranking Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. forecasting revenue in excess of £60m this year, plotting acquisitions and organic growth with an aim to break the £100m threshold within the next three years. FRG won two awards for its work with Wembley Stadium, at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards in December 2023. It has a head office in Leeds and eight UK regional offices. Visit www.firstresponsegroup.com.