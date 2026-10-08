London Stock Exchange celebration

Pictured at the London Stock Exchange is FGH Security founder and Managing Director Peter Harrison. He was there as one of the 2026 High Growth 50 cohort of northern-based companies.

Peter said: “I visited the London Stock Exchange during my A-level economics 25 years ago, and it’s always fascinated me. Being able to close the markets was a dream come true! A big thank you to all our hard-working team. This award was for revenue growth, but that is only possible if our people are exceptional at what they do, day in and day out.” Produced by MC2 and powered by Growth Flag data, the High Growth 50 recognises northern based businesses that have demonstrated strong recent growth and the financial foundations to sustain it. Those companies have annual turnover between £10m and £300m, which have increased turnover by at least 20 per cent over the past three years and shown positive financial health.

Across this year’s cohort, median turnover increased by 115pc over the past three years, compared with 105pc for the 2025 cohort. Median headcount growth was 47pc, while turnover per employee was 52pc higher than in the 2025 cohort. According to the organisers, northern businesses are scaling, with technology, automation and AI helping companies improve productivity and expand without relying solely on workforce growth.

Jonny Saatchi, Managing Director of MC2, said: “Growth across the North isn’t slowing down, but it is changing. The businesses in this year’s High Growth 50 are becoming more productive, using technology more intelligently and building increasingly international operations.”

Head of Finance John Bolton added: “Strong, sustainable financial growth, underpinned by sound financial discipline, is central to the FGH journey, so it’s great to see that recognised.”

About FGH Security

The Lancaster-based company covers events, hospitality, retail, sporting venues and guarding; it’s an Security Industry Authority (SIA) approved contractor. The wider FGH Group now includes FGH Training, FGH Consult and FGH Systems, providing specialist capability across security and crowd management consultancy, and technology. Visit www.fghsecurity.co.uk.