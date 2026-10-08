Canine survey

The S12 guarding group is asking general-purpose security and patrol dog handlers to share their experiences in an anonymous industry survey. Early responses have highlighted concerns and problems about canine welfare, employment conditions and health and safety practices. Early findings include:

• 79 per cent consider dog welfare, transport and kennelling a “very significant” problem.

• 75pc say the same about pay and employment conditions.

• and 61pc identify health and safety assessments as a “very significant” problem.

Half of respondents said they had previously felt reluctant to raise concerns about welfare, safety or professional standards. The most common reasons respondents gave were the belief that reporting concerns would not lead to action and fears about losing work or income.

Glen Tonkyn is joint lead for the S12 Canine Specialist Workstream. He said: “Dog handlers sit at the heart of the security canine sector and are uniquely positioned to provide insights across multiple areas, including training, operational practice, welfare, and pay. The findings show why handlers need a safe and credible way to share their experiences. Their evidence will help us identify practical priorities for the Canine Specialist Workstream, as we look to raise standards and improve professionalism in the sector.”

S12 says it wants to build an accurate picture of working practices across the sector; to identify common themes, inform industry discussions and support improvements in standards and professionalism. The published findings will not identify any individual, company, or organisation, the group adds. Complete survey online by Friday, October 16.

Background

S12 launched its Canine Specialist Workstream in July and it stands at 35 respondents. Responses are sought from: General Purpose Security Dog Handlers, Patrol Dog Handlers, Advanced General Purpose Security Dog Handlers, former dog handlers working in the guarding sector and those in directly comparable patrol roles. Visit www.securityleaders.co.uk.