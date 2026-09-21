Carlisle Support Services, the security guarding and services contractor, has achieved member status in the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter. The firm says it’s in recognition of its sustained commitment to fair, inclusive, and progressive employment practices across its 8,500-strong workforce.

This follows several years of the firm serving as a Charter Supporter, during which it worked with the Charter network to review policies, strengthen colleague engagement, and embed good practice across its operations. On pay, the company already is a Recognised Service Provider under the Living Wage Foundation. Carlisle was named Company of the Year 2025 at the ninth UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (UK OSPAs).

About the Charter

Launched in 2019 by the then Mayor of Greater Manchester, now Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, the Charter is an employment standards framework, assessing against seven characteristics of good employment: secure work, flexible work, pay, engagement and voice, recruitment, people management, and health and well-being. Membership is awarded for employers who can evidence sustained, embedded good practice.

What they say

Carol Halford, Head of Charter Unit says: “Congratulations to Carlisle Support Services on achieving Membership of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter. This recognition reflects the organisation’s clear commitment to creating good jobs and embedding positive employment practices across a large and diverse workforce. Throughout their journey from Supporter to Member, Carlisle has demonstrated a genuine commitment to listening to colleagues, investing in people, and driving continuous improvement across key areas of good employment.

“Achieving Membership is a significant accomplishment, particularly for an organisation operating at such scale across frontline services. We are delighted to welcome Carlisle as a Member of the Charter and look forward to seeing the positive impact they continue to make for their employees, customers and the communities they serve.”

Paul Evans, CEO of Carlisle Support Services, said: “The biggest thing about becoming a member has been making sure our people are truly at the heart of everything we do. This involved a full review of our people-based policies and the implementation of some new ones, because our people deserve a full wraparound of support, giving their best every single day they come to work. We are proud of where we have got to, and even prouder of where this pushes us to go next. My advice to anyone thinking about joining the charter is simple: get involved and keep that promise to your people every step of the way.”

Rachel Marsden, Head of Sustainability and Social Value at Carlisle, said: “Joining the Charter is not simply about receiving recognition for the progress we have made. It is a commitment to keep listening, learning, and improving. We greatly value the collaborative approach of the Charter and look forward to working with its team and wider network to deliver meaningful, positive change for our colleagues and the communities we serve.

“Our partnership with the Charter is rooted in collaboration and continuous improvement. We value the opportunity to learn from its network, access specialist expertise, and contribute our own experience as a major employer operating across complex, frontline environments.”

Photo by Mark Rowe: Paul Evans speaking at Carlisle’s Innovation Lab event in spring 2023 at Manchester Central convention centre.