HID, the identity security product company, part of the multi-national ASSA ABLOY Group, reports a new customer service framework for its customer service operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The firm recently received a UK Fire & Security Excellence Award as Best Customer Service Provider.

The firm says order processing has been streamlined to ensure completion in less than one business day. Some 98 per cent of customer queries are answered within 24 hours, with 90pc resolved within a four-hour window.

As for return merchandise authorisation: a four-week process has been redesigned. Today, replacements are often shipped immediately without requiring customers to return items first. For non-warranty returns, a 90 day returns policy has been introduced, meaning customers can return unused/unopened product – no questions asked. New replacement protocols for critical cases has reduced turnaround times for hardware by up to 40pc, the company says. Each customer is assigned a single point of contact to handle requests end-to-end.

Cormac Storan, Senior Director Customer Service EMEA at HID, said: “We recognized an opportunity to evolve our service model to match the sophistication of our products. Our goal is to create a truly customer-focused experience built around speed, expertise, and accessibility.

“The approach centers on establishing trained, empowered teams with full end-to-end ownership of the customer inquiries. This shift has turned generalists into PACS specialists who truly understand their customers, products, and local markets, giving the team the authority to resolve issues on the spot.”

The firm points to a Customer Command Centre for 24/7 order visibility, Robotic Process Automation for case routing, and AI-powered tools that process orders into systems.