New from the storage product manufacturer Seagate is the SkyHawk AI 24TB hard disk drive (HDD) for the video and imaging applications (VIA) market. This comes after the launch of the company’s Seagate Exos X24 24TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based hard drive. The SkyHawk AI 24TB addresses the surging mass data needs of the edge security industry, the company says.

As businesses use AI-powered applications, total cost of ownership (TCO) depends on the ability to store and access massive sets of data, Seagate says. The firm describes its SkyHawk AI 24TB as a video-optimised drive specifically designed for network video recorders (NVRs) enabled with AI for edge security applications, for analysing and recording video footage while supporting GPU analytics.

SkyHawk AI supports up to 64 HD video camera streams and 32 additional AI streams. Tailored for NVR (network video recorder) use with AI for running edge security applications, it supports 10,000 hours of video and analytics including the workloads of AI-enabled 24-7 surveillance systems while it’s claimed ensuring zero dropped frames with Seagate’s ImagePerfect AI firmware. The product comes with up to 2.5 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) and a 550TB/year workload rate, three times that of standard surveillance hard drives and up to ten times more than that of desktop hard drives, Seagate adds. SkyHawk Health Management tool in compatible NVR systems watches environmental and usage conditions and recommends preventative actions if necessary. SkyHawk Health Management also features RAID RapidRebuild that rebuilds volumes up to three times faster it’s claimed than standard hard drives. The drive includes a five-year limited product warranty and three years of the company’s Rescue Data Recovery Service.