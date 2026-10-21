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Integrated Systems

5MP AI Camera

by Mark Rowe

New from Hanwha Vision is the SPS-A8016, described by video surveillance product manufacturer as an all-in-one indoor security solution that combines AI-powered video analytics, audio messaging, and visual alerting in a single device. The product has a 5MP AI-powered camera, 90 decibel speaker, beamforming microphones, and a multi-colour RGB LED ring. Applications include schools, banks, retail and healthcare. The device enables detection and response—whether through real-time video analytics, audio alerts, full-duplex two-way communication, or LED notifications.

At the core is the firm’s Wisenet 9 SoC, powered by a Dual NPU architecture that means that video quality and AI analytics operate on independent resources, so neither function impacts the other. The 5MP sensor delivers sharp, detailed footage with AI-based image enhancement, extreme wide dynamic range (120dB) for backlight conditions, and WiseStream AI-driven bandwidth reduction. Object classification natively detects and categorises people, faces, vehicles, and licence plates, with detailed attribute metadata and BestShot images for forensic search.

Business intelligence

Beyond video, the device features business intelligence analytics, including people counting, crowd counting, queue management, and heat-mapping; providing operational insights without further hardware or licenses. AI-based analytics also support slip-and-fall detection, loitering, line crossing, and virtual area monitoring, enabling proactive safety responses in real time.

Microphones

The three MEMS microphones—two beamforming mics for noise reduction and one extreme decibel mic—work alongside the 90 dB speaker to deliver two-way audio communication with echo cancellation. SIP 2.0 support enables direct integration with VoIP/PBX phone systems, allowing operators to respond to events from anywhere. The LED ring enhances visibility of alerts in any lighting condition, offering customisable colours (RGB, Green, Blue, Red, Pink, Sky blue, Purple) and sequential flashing patterns to signal different types of events—working as a deterrent and a notification mechanism. The camera comes with AI-based sound classification to detect specific sounds such as screams, breaking glass, aggression, tire screeches, vehicle horns, and extreme decibel levels, using deep learning. The camera supports integration with video management software (VMS) platforms including Genetec, Milestone, Wisenet WAVE, and BLAZE.

Visit HanwhaVision.eu/.

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