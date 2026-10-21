Corps Security non-exec

Corps Security has welcomed Deborah Rabey to its board as Non-Executive Director. She brings more than 30 years of experience across the retail, wholesale and consumer sectors, with a track record in helping organisations navigate growth in low margin sectors.

Deborah serves as London Sector Director for Retail and Wholesale at Acentis, where she works with organisations seeking senior leadership expertise to support growth and transformation. She also serves as a Non-Executive Director at Smiths News plc and has held senior leadership roles at businesses including Tesco and Wilko, where she served as Chief Customer Officer.

Deborah, pictured, said: “I am delighted to have joined Corps Security and to be part of an organisation with such a unique combination of heritage, purpose and ambition. Throughout my career, I have worked with organisations navigating growth and change, and what stood out to me about Corps Security is its ability to remain true to its values while continuing to evolve and succeed. As a social enterprise, the organisation creates social value that extends far beyond its services, and I look forward to supporting the next stage of its development.”

Fiona Strens, Chair of Corps Security, said: “We are delighted to welcome Deborah to the board. She brings a wealth of leadership experience as well as a strong track record of helping similar organisations grow and deliver long-term value. Her insight complements that of other board members and will be particularly valuable as we lead the organisation through a period of significant market change. We look forward to working together.”

About Corps Security

Founded in 1859, to provide employment for ex-servicemen on return from the Crimean War, the security services company is a social enterprise, based in Farringdon, central London. Visit https://www.corpssecurity.co.uk/.