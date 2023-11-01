Web embedded access control system

The access control manufacturer TDSi announces an update to its GARDiS web-embedded product, which now includes up to 12 doors as standard thanks to a firmware update. Firmware version 3.9 now enables the inclusion of 12 doors (up from eight previously) without the need for a license dongle, while only one dongle is now required from 12 doors up to the control unit’s maximum of 44 doors.

This new configuration is applicable to all new GARDiS 1, 2 and 4 door web embedded master controllers supplied with and without Power Supply Units:

GARDiS 1 Door Web Embedded Master Controller – 5002-6001

GARDiS 2 Door Web Embedded Master Controller – 5002-6002

GARDiS 4 Door Web Embedded Master Controller – 5002-6004

TDSi’s Managing Director John Davies said: “The addition of four extra doors to our off-the-shelf master ACUs gives significantly more scope for small businesses to set up the secure access control they need, at an all-in initial cost. These additions make it even easier to install and configure secure access control for any small to medium sized facilities looking for a simple, clean setup without the need for any dedicated computer or server hardware. Removing the additional 20 door dongle also makes system configuration easier to understand and enables the addition of extra doors, up to the system maximum of 44, through a single, one-off purchase.

“This streamlined approach to the product range and setup process offers better value at the initial one to 12 door level, where this product is perfectly positioned to offer a robust access control solution, which is simple to set up and administer, all at a low cost-per-door.”

The GARDiS Web Embedded Access Control Unit is for access control management. The unit combines an embedded server (removing the requirement for a dedicated PC) with access control features, allowing users to control and monitor access. With its web-embedded interface, administrators can configure and manage user permissions, schedules, and event logs, streamlining the access control process. It’s for smaller single site systems where up to 5,000 credentials are required.

The updated 12 Door firmware upgrade is included on all new GARDiS 1, 2 and 4 Door Master Web Embedded Access Control Units and is available now. Visit: www.tdsi.co.uk.