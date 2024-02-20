IoT connectivity for access control systems

Comelit-PAC has announced a strategic partnership with the alarm signalling product company CSL whereby the PAC GDX products use CSL’s IoT connection, for remote system administration, configuration, and connectivity to cloud platforms. Comelit-PAC shall use CSL’s IoT SIMs to ensure connectivity for its 4G PAC and GDX site routers, as components of building safety and security systems.

These roaming IP SIMs provide Comelit-PAC with connectivity, for remote access to their access control systems via an encrypted private APN.

Steve Riley, Division Director at Comelit-PAC, said: “With our customers’ safety and security as our top priority, Comelit-PAC required a high-level connectivity solution to meet their evolving security needs. Through collaboration with CSL’s Solutions Architecture Team, we have established a dependable solution that enhances our PAC GDX access control systems’ connectivity, ensuring secure, seamless and remote access for instant system administration capability.”

Comelit-PAC adds that its customers can connect PAC GDX systems to Comelit-PAC’s Access Central and Housing Central platforms in a private-hosted or cloud environment. This arrangement offers secure remote access for administration through a private network with a unique customer ID.

Hiran Ravat, Head of IoT Business Development and Partnerships at CSL adds: “Comelit-PAC is globally renowned for its attention to detail and ability to stay at the forefront of security technology and capability, right from the design and manufacture of its complete security portfolio.

“By leveraging CSL’s expertise in secure IoT connectivity and enhancing its PAC GDX offering, it’s an opportunity to enhance its customer offering with the latest cloud monitoring capabilities, presenting instant remote accessibility and a host of security features, ensuring constant peace of mind for building owners and their residents.”