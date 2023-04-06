Quantum age

Quantum computing has developed in recent years so that the reality of a computer fuelled by the fundamentals of quantum mechanics is getting ever closer. As for information security, demand for Quantum Cryptography security methods, such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) will also increase. Vanesa Diaz, CEO of QKD company, LuxQuanta, talks of how organisations can start getting ready now for the cybersecurity threats to come.

To a number of audiences, quantum cryptography is quite a new technology that they might not be wholly familiar with. Could you give a brief overview of how it works?

“While current cryptography provides a reliable solution for securing data transmission based on mathematical algorithms, it may not be enough to protect against the future threat of quantum computers. The advent of a functional quantum computer could theoretically break all current cryptography in just a few hours, making sensitive information vulnerable to attack and, therefore, putting at risk entire governments, companies and institutions.

“Quantum Cryptography, also known as Quantum Key Distribution, arises then as an unbreakable solution to protect communications from any computational power. It harnesses the properties of quantum mechanics to create a shared key between two parties in a communication that is impossible to intercept, ensuring complete security.”

“Here’s how it works: Alice (Transmitter) creates a key by encrypting random bits into quantum signals and transmits them through the channel. Bob measures the state of the arriving photons and obtains data that is partially correlated to that which was encoded by Alice. This data is then leveraged to distil a secret key through error correction and signal processing.

“If an eavesdropper attempts to interrupt the communication or intercept the data, the states shared by the two parties would differ following the non-cloning theory and the uncertainty principle of quantum mechanics. As a result, the key generation stops, and the vulnerable ones are discarded, as both parties know that someone has tried to intercept the message.

“The technology was conceived in the early 2000s and has been commercialized for over a decade, undergoing rapid development. “

Quantum computing continues to evolve, and the latest breakthroughs are believed to be on the verge of ‘revolutionising’ computing. However, with development also comes risk, and for many, quantum computing is new territory. How can CSOs use quantum cryptography to mitigate quantum security risks?

“By definition, QKD allows the complete protection of an end-to-end connection by securing the generation of keys for encrypting data, even from Quantum Computers.

“While the development of functional quantum computers continues, the need for quantum-safe cryptography methods has become more apparent and urgent. There is a current potential threat from hackers storing encrypted information now for future decryption when having access to a functional quantum computer, in what is known as the Harvest Now Decrypt Later attack.

“To address this issue, we recommend that Chief Security Officers (CSOs) assess the type of information their companies manage and prioritize the quantum protection of any sensitive data that could compromise the company’s integrity if decrypted in the future.

“While the threat of a quantum computing attack is a valid concern, it’s crucial not to make decisions solely based on fear. Instead, it’s important to start exploring and evaluating different options to protect critical data from such attacks understanding the complexity and time-consuming process of assessing, integrating, and deploying quantum-safe cryptography methods. By being proactive and taking steps now, CSOs can better prepare their organizations for the future and reduce the risk of data breaches before it’s to late.

“In addition, it’s also vital to consider Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) providers as a complementary technology to QKD. PQC uses complex mathematical algorithms, making it extremely challenging to decrypt, even for a quantum computer. This technology provides a first and extra layer of security on top of a QKD connection.

“As the development of quantum computing progresses, the importance of quantum-safe cryptography methods cannot be underestimated. We recommend that companies take steps to protect their critical data now to avoid potential data breaches in the future. Contacting PQC and QKD providers and implementing quantum-safe cryptography methods will ensure a secure and protected future for your company’s data.”

As quantum cryptography becomes more well-known throughout the security industry, what can we expect to see from the technology’s development over the next year?

“The rapid development of the quantum technology sector is raising awareness and generating excitement within the industry. As the race for developing functional quantum computers continues, there are massive investments being made in the development of this disruptive technology.

“However, the efforts, money, and energy directed towards the development of quantum computers are also raising concerns in the security sector. With the day approaching when current cryptography will be broken, companies working on quantum cryptography are accelerating their efforts to develop their technologies, improve performance, and facilitate the deployment of their systems into current communication links.

“This growing interest in quantum cryptography is not limited to the private sector, as governments are also taking notice. The European Union, for example, has set a major objective for 2027 to deploy an entire network infrastructure of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) spanning the entire EU. This initiative, known as EuroQCI (European Quantum Communication Infrastructure project), has been funded by the EU, with several company consortiums, such as QUARTER – led by LuxQuanta – launched to propel the maturity level of quantum cryptography technologies and have the technology ready for deployment as part of the EuroQCI project.

“By deploying a QKD Network all over Europe, the EuroQCI project aims to achieve unprecedented levels of secure communication in the region.

“As the race for functional quantum computing and the associated investments continue to grow, it is clear that the Quantum Cryptography Industry will experience rapid and exponential growth in the coming years, and the EuroQCI initiative will play a vital role in the deployment of this revolutionary technology.”

It seems to be an extremely exciting time in the quantum field right now. What QKD innovations might we see in the coming years?

“Quantum communication is making significant strides in the telecommunications industry, and the latest innovations in quantum key distribution (QKD) are generating excitement among researchers and industry experts alike. One area that is particularly promising is the development and commercialization of Continuous Variable-QKD (CV-QKD), a cutting-edge variant designed specifically for use in metropolitan networks. As new developments continue to emerge, the quantum field will continue to evolve and expand, bringing new and unexpected innovations and opportunities.”