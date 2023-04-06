For the second year running, Rhino Doors has secured a Gold Award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for the firm’s health and safety.

The awards mark continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, now entering their 67th year, spanning multiple sectors, covering nearly 50 countries, and with an overall reach of over seven million employees.

The judging criteria includes assessing entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems, including best practice in terms of leadership and workforce involvement. Rhino was awarded ISO 45001 certification in 2021, covering its health and safety management systems, and went on to gain its first Gold Award at last year’s RoSPA ceremony.

Stuart Lawrence, Group Managing Director of Rhino Engineering Group, added: “When we won our first RoSPA Gold Award in 2022, I was immensely proud of the hard work of our team and their demonstrated commitment to maintaining health and safety standards on our sites. Now, with a second award under our belts, we’re truly cementing our reputation as a leading UK manufacturer, safeguarding the health of our teams, despite the complex and challenging work we undertake.”

Visit www.rhinodoors.com.