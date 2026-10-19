LPS 1673 certified fencing

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

October 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
September 2026
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
Women in Security Awards 2026
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, October 19, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Security Systems Engineer – Austin/San Antonio / Austin
Business Development Manager / Southend-on-Sea
Fire Alarm Service & Fault-Finding Engineer – Out of London / Frimley
Technical Support Engineer (fire) / Manchester
Key Account Manager – F&S Systems / UK - City of London
Service Business Consultant / UK - City of London
Senior Electronic Security Systems Consultant / Bury Saint Edmunds, UK
Area Sales Manager – Electronic Security – Midlands / Birmingham
Senior Safety & Security Engineer / Northern England
Head of Executive Protection based Zurich, Switzerland / Switzerland
Post a Job Ad
Perimeter Protection

LPS 1673 certified fencing

by Mark Rowe

Jacksons Fencing has launched LPS 1673 certified fencing. The Kent firm says it’s designed for the high-end residential market, to provide protection against violent, fast moving attacks, where having even an extra 30 seconds to act could make all the difference.

The firm says the fencing was developed in response to calls from high-net worth individuals looking for security, combined with the signature look and feel of the firm’s fences. The products in the range provides at least a 30 second delay, and the Jakoustic provides 60 seconds. While these times might appear short, in real-life security scenarios they provide stalling time, the product company says, enabling residents and occupants to move to a place of safety, to activate security measures, or to seek assistance.

Products within the portfolio include: Shadowline A30E, Vertical Tongue and Groove A30E, Convex Tongue and Groove A30E, 12k Envirofence A30E, and Jakoustic A60E, with the latter two offering noise reduction in addition to security. The firm says that LPS 1673 offers third-party assurance to home owners and landlords of properties.

About the certification

The certification was developed by the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) with bodies including the UK official National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO), and other industry stakeholders. The design emerged in response to evolving threats targeting people; whether home invasions, armed robbery, or other determined attempts to gain entry through force.

The range has also achieved Secured by Design Police Preferred Specification, showing that the products meet recognised police-backed security requirements.

Cris Francis, Commercial Director at Jacksons Fencing says, “This represents a big moment for Jacksons Fencing as well as for home owners, landlords and residents. By becoming the first company to bring LPS 1673 certified fencing to market, we’re helping consumers see that they can have the highest levels of security along with stunning good looks. Combining British manufacturing, industry leading security expertise, and premium materials, the new range meets the increasing demand we’ve seen for discreet yet effective residential security that actually delivers beyond the marketing brochure. Once again, we’re leading the market with innovation that both protects and preserves peace of mind.”

And Richard Flint, Technical and Commercial Lead for Physical Security, BRE added: “We are delighted that Jacksons have recognised the importance of not only protecting high risk individuals in their homes but extending that protection to the private spaces around residences and chose to submit those fences for certification to our LPS 1673 standard. Jacksons’ new certified range of timber fences provide an important aesthetic layer, bringing effective delay against violent intrusion. Their certified fences can also provide an additional layer of forced entry protection to the rear of residential properties, an aspect that crime figures repeatedly show are more commonly targeted during burglaries.”

Related News

Close