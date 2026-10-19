Jacksons Fencing has launched LPS 1673 certified fencing. The Kent firm says it’s designed for the high-end residential market, to provide protection against violent, fast moving attacks, where having even an extra 30 seconds to act could make all the difference.

The firm says the fencing was developed in response to calls from high-net worth individuals looking for security, combined with the signature look and feel of the firm’s fences. The products in the range provides at least a 30 second delay, and the Jakoustic provides 60 seconds. While these times might appear short, in real-life security scenarios they provide stalling time, the product company says, enabling residents and occupants to move to a place of safety, to activate security measures, or to seek assistance.

Products within the portfolio include: Shadowline A30E, Vertical Tongue and Groove A30E, Convex Tongue and Groove A30E, 12k Envirofence A30E, and Jakoustic A60E, with the latter two offering noise reduction in addition to security. The firm says that LPS 1673 offers third-party assurance to home owners and landlords of properties.

About the certification

The certification was developed by the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) with bodies including the UK official National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO), and other industry stakeholders. The design emerged in response to evolving threats targeting people; whether home invasions, armed robbery, or other determined attempts to gain entry through force.

The range has also achieved Secured by Design Police Preferred Specification, showing that the products meet recognised police-backed security requirements.

Cris Francis, Commercial Director at Jacksons Fencing says, “This represents a big moment for Jacksons Fencing as well as for home owners, landlords and residents. By becoming the first company to bring LPS 1673 certified fencing to market, we’re helping consumers see that they can have the highest levels of security along with stunning good looks. Combining British manufacturing, industry leading security expertise, and premium materials, the new range meets the increasing demand we’ve seen for discreet yet effective residential security that actually delivers beyond the marketing brochure. Once again, we’re leading the market with innovation that both protects and preserves peace of mind.”

And Richard Flint, Technical and Commercial Lead for Physical Security, BRE added: “We are delighted that Jacksons have recognised the importance of not only protecting high risk individuals in their homes but extending that protection to the private spaces around residences and chose to submit those fences for certification to our LPS 1673 standard. Jacksons’ new certified range of timber fences provide an important aesthetic layer, bringing effective delay against violent intrusion. Their certified fences can also provide an additional layer of forced entry protection to the rear of residential properties, an aspect that crime figures repeatedly show are more commonly targeted during burglaries.”