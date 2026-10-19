Control room role is changing

Control rooms are becoming decision intelligence hubs, says Stephen Wair, Business Segment Lead – Control Rooms, at Sharp Display Solutions Europe.

For decades, control rooms have had a relatively simple purpose: monitor operations, identify issues and coordinate a response. Whether supporting emergency services, transport networks, utilities or corporate security operations, success has usually been measured by visibility. The more information operators could display on a video wall, the better equipped they were to respond when something went wrong. That role is changing.

Control rooms are not just monitoring environments anymore. Increasingly, they are becoming decision intelligence hubs, bringing together multiple data sources, software platforms and people to help organisations make faster, more informed operational decisions. As organisations face growing volumes of information alongside rising expectations around resilience, cybersecurity and operational continuity, the challenge has shift from collecting data to understanding which information matters most at any given moment.

More data doesn’t always mean better decisions

Almost every organisation now has access to more operational data than ever before. Security cameras generate continuous video streams, IoT devices monitor assets in real time, building management systems, traffic sensors, environmental monitoring and operational dashboards all produce valuable information. Operators can’t realistically monitor everything simultaneously.

A modern control room should help people prioritise information, rather than just display it. For example, software analytics can automatically identify unusual behaviour within a camera feed, whether that’s someone moving against the flow of passengers in a transport hub, unexpected crowding, smoke detection or changes in movement patterns. Rather than requiring an operator to constantly watch every screen, these systems monitor by exception surfacing relevant events and unusual activity so attention can be focused where it’s needed most.

We are seeing the role of technology shifting away from presenting data to highlighting insight.

Building flexibility into tomorrow’s control rooms

Historically, designing a control room was a lengthy, highly specialised project. A complete design and implementation could easily take well over a year as organisations worked through complex infrastructure, hardware and software decisions. Today, the process is significantly more agile.

Advances in software-defined visualisation platforms mean organisations can build flexible display environments that evolve alongside operational needs. Instead of fixed layouts and static configurations, operators can create dynamic visual canvases that adapt to different incidents, workflows and teams.

This flexibility is becoming increasingly important as operational requirements rarely stay the same for long. New camera systems, analytics platforms and operational software are continually being introduced so organisations need confidence that today’s investment won’t become tomorrow’s limitation. Future-ready control rooms aren’t designed around one specific technology; they’re designed to integrate with whatever comes next.

Why resilience is becoming as important as performance

The conversation with customers has also evolved. Five years ago, discussions focused largely on display technology, image quality and hardware capability. Organisations are equally concerned with resilience. What happens if the primary control room becomes unavailable? Can operators continue working remotely? How quickly can operations move to an alternative location?

Organisations are looking at ways to create disaster recovery environments without duplicating expensive infrastructure. In many cases, existing meeting spaces can be transformed into temporary control rooms, allowing operations to continue with minimal disruption should the unexpected happen.

This flexibility has become an important part of business continuity planning across sectors ranging from public safety to corporate security. Technology alone doesn’t create an effective control room, and as display technology continues to evolve, the most successful control rooms are rarely defined by hardware alone.

Every organisation operates differently. Some environments are highly collaborative, with multiple people working together around a shared display to assess incidents and make decisions. Others are designed primarily to keep operators informed through large visual displays while they remain focused on individual workstations. Neither approach is inherently better.

The most effective control room is one that’s designed around the way people actually work. That means considering ergonomics, workflows, software integration and how information is presented.

Preparing for the next generation

AI will undoubtedly play a growing role in control room operations. Rather than replacing human operators, its greatest value is likely to come from helping teams identify important events more quickly, automate repetitive processes and surface the information that requires immediate attention. Human judgement will remain central. Technology can highlight an anomaly, but experienced operators still provide the context, understanding and decision-making that critical environments demand.

Ultimately, the future control room won’t be defined by bigger displays or more screens. It will be defined by how effectively organisations connect people, information and technology to make faster, more confident decisions when it matters most.

That’s how we need to think about modern control rooms, not simply as places to visualisedata, but as environments designed to help organisations operate with greater resilience, collaboration and confidence and develop alongside the business as their need grow and change.