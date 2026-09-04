Cost to commercial buildings

Security incidents and property-related problems at vacant commercial buildings have cost landlords almost £50,000 on average over the past year. This was according to a survey of 350 UK commercial property owners commissioned by the services contractor SafeSite Facilities.

The firm points to a growing financial burden associated with vacant commercial property, with landlords facing crime, damage, deterioration and rising insurance costs. Some 45pc of landlords said that incidents and issues associated with vacant properties, including building deterioration, theft, trespassing, pest infestations and water damage, cost them between £25,001 and £50,000 in the past year, while 27pc said it had cost them between £50,001 and £100,000.

Paul Goossens, operations director at SafeSite Facilities, pictured, said: “Many landlords understandably focus on the immediate risks of vacant properties such as theft, trespassing or vandalism. However, the real cost is often much higher once building deterioration, water ingress, pest problems, insurance implications and ongoing maintenance are taken into account. An empty building can quickly become a significant financial liability if it is not properly protected. The longer a property remains vacant, the greater the potential for costs to escalate.

“Property owners should take a proactive approach to managing vacant assets through regular inspections, robust security measures and preventative maintenance. Investing in protection early is often far less expensive than dealing with the consequences of an incident after it has occurred.”

Numbers

The average annual cost reported by landlords was £49,268. Almost all landlords (94pc) had experienced increased insurance premiums, tighter insurance conditions, or both because of vacant property risks. It found that almost six in ten landlords (59pc) had seen insurance premiums increase because of vacant property risks, while 47pc said insurers had tightened conditions on their cover. Owners had experienced the following problems in vacant commercial property in the past 12 months.

Building deterioration: 25.7pc

Metal or cable theft: 24.9pc

Anti-social behaviour: 24.0pc

Pest infestations: 20.6pc

Water damage: 20.3pc

Trespassing: 18.6pc

Squatting: 17.4pc

Theft: 16.9pc

Vandalism/graffiti: 15.7pc

Fly tipping: 15.4pc

Arson/fire damage: 13.1pc

Some 22pc of landlords said building deterioration had caused the biggest problem for them, while 11pc said it was water damage and 9pc cited trespassing. For more about the research and findings visit: https://www.safesitefacilities.co.uk/knowledge-base/vacant-property-incidents-cost-commercial-landlords-nearly-50000-pounds-a-year

About the survey

By Censuswide on behalf of SafeSite Facilities in May 2026 among 350 UK commercial property owners aged 25+ with responsibility for security decisions relating to commercial properties.