Cathedral video against fire

Bosch Building Technologies’ artificial intelligence has been in use at Aachen Cathedral, in western Germany, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, that welcomes over a million visitors a year; the intelligent video protecting against fire and other threats.

Fires in particular can be devastating for a historic building. Over 50 Aviotec cameras from Bosch in 16 rooms use intelligent video analytics to visually detect smoke and flames at their source. Thanks to AI algorithms, the video cameras can also tell apart, for example, candlelight from a developing fire. This reduces the likelihood of false alarms. Thus, the cameras respond much earlier than conventional ceiling-mounted fire detectors, which require smoke to rise to them. Dr Marcus Nadenau, Head of the European system integrator business Energy and Building Solutions at Bosch Building Technologies, says: “We are proud of this globally unique project at Aachen Cathedral. Aviotec offers an invaluable speed advantage in fire detection, especially in buildings with complex layouts and high ceilings.”

Cathedral master builder Dr. Jan Richarz, who took over the project from his predecessor Helmut Maintz, says: “With this video surveillance solution, Aachen is a global leader. It protects our World Heritage site as reliably and innovatively as befits its historical, religious, and cultural significance. I am very satisfied with the result and the collaborative partnership.”

Aviotec raises the alarm if someone enters the virtual exclusion zones around an exhibit. During the day, it protects the cathedral from vandalism and theft, and at night from break-ins. Visitor flows can now be managed more efficiently, as only a limited number of people are allowed in the cathedral at any time: the previous manual counting of visitors is now done by video.

Bosch Building Technologies, with the engineering firm plan ing, developed and fitted the products. Every step was coordinated with the Cathedral Construction Lodge, whose task is to preserve the cathedral and its treasures. Ralf Wolters from the engineering firm plan ing says: “Aviotec from Bosch offers early fire detection and video security functions in one system, perfectly meeting the special protection needs of this sacred building. Cutting-edge technology meets centuries-old treasures. This combination has excited me,” says the engineer.

Bosch points also to the integration with the local fire department: as soon as one of the Aviotec cameras detects a developing fire, the Aachen fire department is informed via the integrated fire alarm system. A monitor shows arriving firefighters live images from the cathedral and informs them about the location of the detection. This can save valuable time.

To determine the position for each camera within the building, digital floor plans were created, followed by a 3D simulation. Heritage conservation was involved early on, allowing the video to blend into the setting. During the installation, more than 30 craftsmen worked in the cathedral at times, on electricity, lighting, and the new video solution.