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Physical Security

Guide to certified storage

by Mark Rowe

Chubbsafes, part of Gunnebo Safe Storage, has launched a technical discussion guide about when certified storage should be reviewed based on the value of jewellery and precious metals.

Aimed at jewellery retailers, manufacturers, bullion dealers and security people, ‘When Asset Values Rise, Should Storage Be Reviewed?’ covers certified storage, declared asset values and physical security. It considers the technical factors influencing safe storage, from recognised testing standards and installation through to operational procedures and insurer expectations. As the publication says, businesses routinely review financial performance, insurance and operational risk while physical storage can remain unchanged for years. As inventory values increase, reviewing whether certified protection continues to align with the value of the assets being stored forms an essential part of wider security planning.

Mark Brookes, Global Product & Standards Director at Gunnebo Safe Storage says: “Certified storage is specified against a defined level of risk and asset value. When businesses expand, inventory profiles change or insurance requirements are updated, reviewing the original specification helps ensure the level of protection remains appropriate for the assets being secured.

“Independent certification provides an objective benchmark for these discussions. It allows business owners, insurers and security professionals to assess physical protection against recognised performance standards, giving everyone a common point of reference when reviewing storage arrangements.”

Independently certified storage supports the protection of jewellery, precious metals and other high value assets, the guide states. It goes into the role of EN 1143-1 certification, the introduction of T2 testing against latest power tools and the matching of certified protection to declared asset values. It explores the wider factors influencing physical security, including installation, access control, inventory management, alarm integration and operational procedures.

Mark adds: “The discussion guide has been developed to support informed conversations between business owners, insurers, security consultants and physical security specialists responsible for protecting high value assets. By bringing together recognised standards and current industry considerations, it provides a technical reference for reviewing certified storage as part of ongoing business risk management.”

You can download the document at: https://www.chubbsafes.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Jewellery-Retail-Guide-GB.pdf.

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