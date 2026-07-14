AI and the built environment

Artificial intelligence (AI) already is impacting the design, specification and management of the built environment. It’ a tool for architectural professionals, with its growing role signifying far more than a passing industry trend. According to the Royal Institute of British Architects’ (RIBA) Artificial Intelligence Report 2025, 59 per cent of architectural practices now use AI on at least some projects, an increase from 41pc in 2024. A global survey led by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in 2025 found that 56 per cent of investors planned to increase AI investment, suggesting that the rate of adoption will continue to accelerate over the coming years.

AI is embedding itself into workflows and influencing the decision making process. However, while innovation typically creates opportunity, as more professionals equip themselves with an arsenal of AI-driven tools, are we in danger of becoming overly reliant on technology? Or are those reluctant to adapt likely to be left behind? asks Daniel May, pictured, Director at Consort Architectural Hardware. He writes:

“The development of the built environment has always relied on technical precision. Specifications naturally contain large volumes of product information and technical data, with professionals managing document-heavy tasks in the form of specification writing, door scheduling and BIM coordination to meet project requirements and compliance obligations. All of this data must be analysed and processed accurately – often in line with demanding timescales – and it is here where AI can offer the greatest value.

“Where time was once consumed by repetitive administration tasks and information processing, professionals are now embracing AI as a means of working more efficiently. For architectural ironmongery specifically, where specification accuracy is critical, AI has the potential to support architects and specification professionals as they navigate the product selection process. As a tool, AI can streamline documentation by rapidly processing performance data and certification requirements, whilst also identifying inconsistencies and absent compliance information within schedules.

“AI systems are helping professionals navigate increasingly complex project requirements quickly, accurately and consistently. As machine learning and autonomous models continue to advance, these tools may further reduce the administrative burden associated with architectural work models whilst improving accuracy and minimising the risk of human error in the process. With that said, the effectiveness of AI software is very much reliant on the quality of the information it receives.

“With the sector so deeply tied to fire safety, accessibility, security and regulatory standards, the caution around adopting AI as common practice is of course justified. Historically, much of the construction industry has been measured in its adoption of new technology, partly due to the critical nature of compliance and the significant consequences of error. Though, AI feels somewhat different because of its pace and potential, and as such, organisations must be measured in their approach to it, ensuring that professional knowledge remains central to delivering safe, efficient and compliant building projects.”

The human element

As industry standards and the legislation surrounding the built environment continues to evolve, so too will the methods used to achieve high level design and compliance. Seemingly, AI looks set tohave an increasingly prominent role, but it should be viewed as a collaborative partner capable of enhancing professional expertise as opposed to a system that can, or should, do it all. Daniel continues:

“At this stage, AI alone simply can’t understand the nuances of individual projects and that has implications for both design and compliance. This is particularly relevant in the post-Grenfell regulatory landscape, where accountability, traceability and evidence-based decision-making have become fundamental to product specification and delivery.

“Although AI can assist with information processing, the technology is not ultimately responsible for the decisions being made. Accountability has rightly become a major focus point in construction, and as AI continues to disrupt practices, the industry must ensure that responsibility remains clearly defined. AI-driven errors could lead to serious penalties in relation to compliance, safety and project delivery, proving human expertise remains critical. Moving forward, greater transparency within AI systems will be key. If professionals are able to understand how or why AI recommendations have been generated, they can assess them with confidence, building greater trust in the technology.

“When it comes to architectural design, the emotional intelligence, contextual understanding and creative balance offered by a team of professionals far outweighs the speed that AI can offer. Already, AI is being used to support visualisation and concept development for multi-layered projects in hospitality, healthcare and commercial environments to name a few, helping teams to explore ideas and communicate concepts at a quicker rate. However, can AI effectively develop architectural design solutions based on the bespoke requirements of a project, the operational needs of its users or even the general character of the building? Most would argue that it’s not conceivable, because AI lacks the lived experience and contextual understanding that comes from being present in the project itself.

“For architectural ironmongery products, professionals must regularly assess how products will function in real environments. Human intuition is impossible to replace and those informed design decisions, made by human professionals, will always be essential. Whilst some question whether AI could one day plan and deliver a project from concept to completion, perhaps the more important question should be whether future generations of professionals could lose the critical design and specification skills that are needed, should the industry become too dependent on AI.

“There is a growing sense of inevitability surrounding AI’s influence on architectural ironmongery and the wider built environment. As the industry continues to embrace this new wave of technological development, it is important to remember that innovation must complement the knowledge, judgement and accountability of the professionals who create safe and functional buildings, not replace it.”