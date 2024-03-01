PSSA membership

The security and hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) equipment provider SAFECROWDS reports it’s now certified as a member of the Perimeter Protection Suppliers Association (PSSA).

The PSSA is a trade association for manufacturers and installers of perimeter protection products and equipment, including tested and certified HVM products. Rory Goldrick, Founder and Director of SAFECROWDS says: “At SAFECROWDS, we have the expertise to provide Threat Vulnerability and Risk Assessments and Vehicle Dynamics Assessments to inform correct and proportionate specification of HVM systems, along with the experience to install certified solutions in as tested configurations to maximise their performance while supporting operational efficiency and normal crowd flows.

“Membership of the PSSA provides third party endorsement that this is the case, giving our clients – new and existing – complete confidence that we have the tried and tested capabilities they need to keep people, property and assets safe and secure with trusted HVM systems from a reliable and professional partner.”

The firm says that it added counter terrorism security and HVM services to its portfolio because large venues, events, and stadiums are becoming increasingly aware of the terror threat and the need to mitigate the risk of an attack. Developing partnerships with a number of manufacturer and distributor partners, including the bollard manufacturer SafetyFlex and ARX Security, the company offers SIA-licensed security guards, covert security, stewards, K9 explosives and pyro detection dogs and handlers, facial recognition technology, and consultancy, as well as HVM specification and installation.

Rory adds: “Our experience in the security industry means we have the specialist understanding to consider terrorism and security risks holistically and offer a joined up services to clients. Part of the vulnerability of a venue, stadium or event is the level of security in place, and, by offering a co-ordinated service across the security and counter terrorism protection requirement, we can ensure all aspects have been considered and are complementary.”

PSSA membership follows the company’s presence at last year’s International Security Expo in west London, where it was the HVM sponsor, with equipment installed at the entrance to the venue, pictured. The firm works also for football clubs, venues and events. Visit https://safecrowds.co.uk/.