New from the video technology product company Dallmeier is the latest version of its 3D video planning tool PlanD 1.3.0. This version of the software for planning of video security projects offers a number of enhancements, the German developers report.

Video surveillance projects are becoming more and more complex, the firm says, while price pressure on installers and planners is increasing. With the 3D planning tool from Dallmeier, they have been able to intuitively carry out video planning for and, if desired, with their end customers since mid-2023. With version 1.3.0, the Regensburg-based manufacturer is introducing partial shading and the integration of a large number of 3D objects. A newly revised UX simplifies operation. For example, alignment and zooming can now be done intuitively directly in the camera view.

The main new features:

– as for the user experience (UX) with more intuitive controls and a redesigned graphical interface.

– the shading system allows the height of obstacles to be taken into account when viewing the coverage area.

– 3D objects: Drag and drop 3D objects such as people, vehicles, airplanes, trees and even casino tables to create realistic scenarios.

– drawing features allow drawing bridges and canopies.

For more information on PlanD, visit: https://www.dallmeier.com/service/planning/pland.

A short video: https://youtu.be/L02JnjMWVs4