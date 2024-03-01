The videoo security product manufacturer Hanwha Vision has appointed Waldemar Gollan to head the DACH region as its Country Manager. The company reports that Waldemar has a knowledge and expertise across electronic security, information technology, such as cloud, and the region (central Europe – the countries Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH)), with more than three decades of experience in business for global manufacturers.

He has experience in the completion of complex projects, with technical and sales knowledge of the security industry. Based in Germany, he will set the vision and direction, the firm adds.

Jeff (Chae Won) Lee, Hanwha Vision Europe’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Waldemar to lead the business in the DACH region. Waldemar has impressive technical and sales knowledge, and decades of experience in delivering successful strategies and products to market. This background will ensure Hanwha Vision’s accelerating presence in this important region.”

Waldemar Gollan, pictured, said: “I am so pleased to join the Hanwha Vision Europe team as Country Manager, DACH Region. The company truly meets the needs of businesses today, by providing advanced security solutions, operational efficiencies and trusted cybersecurity. I am highly impressed by both the products and solutions, and also how the values of Hanwha Vision align across the business, from the team, to products, to customer support. I am excited to further build out our market presence.”