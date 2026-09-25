Research Handbook on Fraud and Society

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

October 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
September 2026
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
Women in Security Awards 2026
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Friday, September 25, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / B1, Birmingham, West Midlands (County)
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / NG1, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / LL13, Wrexham, Clwyd
Service Manager / Swindon, UK
Fire Alarm Service Engineer / HP2, Apsley, Hertfordshire
Fire Alarm Engineer / NG1, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Fire Alarm Engineer / B4, Birmingham, West Midlands (County)
Fire and Security Engineer / LE1, Leicester, City of Leicester
Fire and Security Engineer / RG14, Newbury, West Berkshire
Post a Job Ad

Research Handbook on Fraud and Society

by Mark Rowe

Author: Edited by Prof Russell G Smith

ISBN No: 978 1 03534 881 7

Review date: 25/09/2026

No of pages: 472

Publisher: Edward Elgar

Publisher URL:
https://www.e-elgar.com/shop/gbp/research-handbook-on-fraud-and-society-9781035348800.html

Year of publication: 01/09/2026

Brief:

price

£48 (ebook)

Whatever your interest in fraud, whether academic as a student or wanting to learn more as a counter-fraud specialist, or in some ascpect of the crime – how offenders do it, who their victims are, and likely tech developments – a Research Handbook on Fraud and Society is worth studying.

As the (Australian academic) editor sets out at the beginning, fraud has the most impact on economies and does most harm to individuals, a sign of how such crime at once hurts people emotionally (far from clean and ‘victimless’, then) and puts up insurance premiums and adds to the cost of doing business, and perhaps pushes fragile businesses over the edge, meaning further impact. As the editor points out, it’s ‘often a hidden crime and is hard to detect’, and indeed may never be detected, making it harder to study and measure. That might go some way to explain why ‘societies seem to have tolerated this situation with equanimity as governments, businesses and individuals often see fraud as an inevitable risk of living and doing business’, and it’s relatively studied by academics in general and criminologists in particular, compared with more visible crimes.

Chapters

The chapters come from British, North American and Australian scholars, mainly. To touch on the British contributors, the independent researcher Janice Goldstraw-White has compared women and men who do occupational fraud. One of the doyens of fraud study in the UK, Prof Mark Button of the University of Portsmouth, and ‘pracademic’ former auditor Peter Tickner go into the ‘fraud triangle’ to explain offending (briefly, of motivation, opportunity and rationalisation, or put another way what drives someone to do it, the lack of controls allowing the crime, and how the criminal excuses their dishonesty, to themselves). With a typical light touch the veteran Cardiff academic Prof Michael Levi reviews ‘my life in fraud’, the study of and writing about it, that is.

Price

As for the price of the book, at more than £200 in print it may well be prohibitive, though far from outlandish for such collections. As a comparison, you can easily pay roughly that amount for a four-hour rail journey (perhaps the time it would take you to dip thoroughly into the volume?). If a student you may want to access it via your institution, which might well be digitally in any case. A possible alternative publication from last year would be Blackstone’s Counter Fraud Professional’s Handbook, that as the title suggests is more geared to the practical.

Close