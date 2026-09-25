Women in CTI: The Careers, Lessons, and Stories Shaping Cyber Threat Intelligence

1 Author: ISBN No: Review date: 25/09/2026 No of pages: 59 Publisher: Filigran Publisher URL:

https://filigran.io/women-in-cti-no-typical-path Year of publication: 24/09/2026 Brief:

price £Free

The eBook features 16 conversations covering career paths, mentorship, AI, professional development and the lessons contributors wish they had known when starting out.

The initiative was created by Mary D’Angelo, Senior Solutions Lead at Filigran, and Einat Argon, Manager, Customer Success at Filigran, after noticing a disconnect between the talented women they encountered working in cyber threat intelligence (CTI) and their visibility within the wider CTI community. Skills required include curiosity, research, critical thinking, communication and problem-solving. The guide argues that attracting people with different experiences and ways of approaching problems can be a strength.

“Women in CTI really started from something pretty simple. In the intelligence-sharing Slack channels we were part of, we noticed that very few women were contributing to the conversations,” Mary D’Angelo said. “We knew women were doing incredible work in this field, but their voices and knowledge were not always showing up in the places where intelligence was being exchanged.”

“That matters to the entire CTI community. Intelligence becomes valuable when it is shared and can be acted upon,” she continued. “If certain voices, experiences and perspectives are missing from that exchange, we are working with an incomplete picture. We want to create a community where women feel comfortable contributing, asking questions, sharing their expertise and taking up space.”

Einat Argon had experienced the same issue while meeting threat intelligence teams through her work. “In meetings with customers, even those with large threat intelligence teams, I often noticed only one or two women present, and they usually stay quiet. When I get the chance to talk with them, I discover genuinely brilliant women.”

It’s what initially led the pair to co-author articles with women in CTI and use Filigran’s platform to highlight their expertise. The new eBook expands that idea, giving 16 women the opportunity to tell their stories in their own words.

Among them is Maril Vernon, Field CISO at Horizon3, who entered cybersecurity at the age of 30 after a career that included marketing, wedding planning and IT recruitment. Natasha Eastman, Head of Threat Intelligence at CoreWeave, began in counterterrorism before working for a Californian wine importer and eventually spending almost seven years at CISA. Cheryl Biswas, a cybersecurity researcher, spent ten years outside the workforce raising her children before an article about Stuxnet sparked her interest in security. Contributors have backgrounds spanning computer science and intelligence to marketing, political science, recruitment, game development, engineering and theatre. One woman returned to work after spending ten years raising her children, while another spent seven years as a semi-professional cyclist.