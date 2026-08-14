Michael Fagan inside Buckingham Palace: security in history

Some of the files at the National Archives at Kew in west London about national security dating from the 1980s are not open to the public. Two about the Michael Fagan affair are freely viewable.

One is a 150-page file, PREM 19/1623 about the dry-sounding review of the law of ‘trespass on residential premises’ by the Home Secretary Leon Brittan. That arose from the highly embarrassing intrusion by a Londoner, Michael Fagan, into Buckingham Palace in July 1982. The end of the file has a preliminary report into ‘two separate incidents’ that, it turned out, were due to Fagan. First, on a Friday night, June 7, 1982, a 19-year-old Buckingham Palace housemaid saw a man’s hand and possibly face outside her third floor bedroom window, and reported it to the Police Lodge at the Palace. A police sergeant attended and accepted the story (despite the sheer drop from the window ledge). Police made a search; no-one was found. The Queen wasn’t there at the time – public knowledge, because the Royal Standard was not flying. Next day, scenes of crime police found fingerprints. Early Friday morning, July 9, an off-duty police sergeant saw a man on the Palace railings. An alert went to the police control room. Fagan was caught, at first facetiously giving his name as the imprisoned Nazi Rudolf Hess. Senior police interviewed Fagan twice.

‘Emotionally disturbed’

It turned out Fagan’s fingerprints matched the June 7 ones, and he had stolen a small bottle of wine (the loss reported by another palace resident on June 8). Among the issues: was Fagan of sound mind? He had recently separated from his wife and children and was unhappy. According to his story, the night before when he entered the Palace again and talked with the Queen, he had drunk whisky. He admitted braking a glass ashtray and kept a piece of glass, to slash his wrists, he claimed. In his words he reached the Queen’s bedroom by ‘following the pictures’, that is, the artworks on the walls. Those interviewing him described him as ‘obviously disturbed’. Police concluded Fagan really did find the Queen’s bedroom by ‘following the pictures’ and was suffering a nervous breakdown. Fagan appeared at Bow Street magistrates court (now a hotel) the next day, Saturday, July 10, charged with trespass and theft of the wine – that is, the June offence, and remanded in custody. The Daily Express broke the story.

Conclusions

How much ‘danger’ (a word used in the Commons by Whitelaw) had the Queen been in? While a senior police detective described Fagan as ‘wretched’, he also concluded the security breach was ‘most grave and serious’. As a consultation paper set out, English law already covered many of the circumstances whereby someone might come to harm due to a trespasser – as a burglar, a squatter, someone doing criminal damage, or causing a ‘breach of the peace’ or ‘gatecrashers at social occasions’. “But criminal sanctions do not apply in the vast majority of cases of simple trespass.” The paper went on to consider ‘unwelcome intruders’, ‘for example the case of a man trespassing on residential premises and entering the bedroom of a woman or child – whatever his motive may be – or a ‘Peeping Tom’’ – who might be acting ‘objectionably’ even if the peeper was on neighbouring land. Someone might be acting offensively, or unreasonably; but was it criminal? “Should there be special sanctions for the protection of certain individuals or institutions especially vulnerable to these forms of abuse?”

The answer, eventually, was the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005, covering royal palaces and VIP-national security places as ‘protected sites – nuclear power stations, GCHQ at Cheltenham, besides the Houses of Parliament and the Chequers estate.

Cabinet agenda

The ‘security of the Royal family’ was the first item on the agenda – ahead of such perennials as the Middle East under foreign affairs, and striking train drivers under industrial affairs – of the Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning, July 15, 1982, as freely downloadable as file CAB 128/74/8 from the National Archives website.

Home Secretary Willie Whitelaw told ministers and PM Margaret Thatcher that he was conducting ‘extensive consultations’, and ‘hoped to be in a position to make a further statement’ the following Wednesday. According to the minutes: “It was clear that the failure of security at the Palace was primarily due to human error rather than to any defect in the arrangements.” A division of responsibility over security of royals (which was with ‘approval of the Palace authorities’ – left unsaid was the useful spreading of blame) had to end. ‘The Cabinet took note.’

Statements

The file includes Whitelaw’s statements to MPs, published in Hansard, of July 12 and 21. The first statement was an occasion for MPs (and indeed Whitelaw) to register their shock – what if the intruder had been a determined terrorist?

Whitelaw began on July 21 with the resignation of the Queen’s police officer, ‘following his confession of having had over a number of years a homosexual relationship with a male prostitute’. Whitelaw had tasked Lord Bridge (a retired and trusted civil servant who was chair of the security commission) ‘to investigate’. Bridge’s report into vetting of the police is kept at the National Archives and is closed.

‘Failures’

As for Fagan’s breach of the Palace’s security, Whitelaw admitted ‘technical failures’, though ‘the basic cause of the breakdown of security was a failure by the police to respond efficiently and urgently’. Whitelaw also spoke of ‘slackness and weakness in supervision’. A commander had resigned and a chief inspector had been transferred.

In time-honoured fashion the authorities had bolted (literally?) the stable doors after the horse had bolted. More uniformed police officers were on duty at the Palace; and ‘some new technical security devices’ installed (and ‘all thoroughly tested’).

As for the ‘shocking events’ of the July 9 break-in, Whitelaw said Queen Elizabeth II handled it ‘with great composure and resolution’, ‘but it is intolerable that Her Majesty should have been exposed to this intrusion and put at risk in this way’. Equally time-honoured was the phrase that ‘the lessons of this incident must be learned’. The Shadow Home Secretary Roy Hattersley raised something that Whitelaw had not but Dellow did in his interim reports; ‘previous incursions’. Whitelaw in reply admitted that he visited the Palace ‘after the other intrusions’. Other MPs went on to point out that Earl Mountbatten had been murdered (by Irish republicans) in August 1979 on holiday in the Republic of Ireland. That had led to the (in Whitelaw’s words) ‘considerable expenditure of £2m on security improvements for Royal residences. Whitelaw did quote from a first report by Dellow ‘that if police officers had been alert and competent, Fagan would have been apprehended well before he got close to the Private Apartments’. As Whitelaw added, for all the tech in place, some ‘was not used and in other cases it was not observed’.

Ingham note

The affair rumbled on, partly fuelled by the press. One typed, July 14 page in the file is from Bernard Ingham, who famously handled Mrs Thatcher’s press relations. Ingham passed on what the ‘Lobby’ (reporters who covered Parliament) were saying as their ‘line of attack’ (which showed the adversarial attitude of all). Why did the police always investigate their own failures? And ‘but for the Express’, in other words the Daily Express publicising the affair, ‘Government would have hushed up the whole thing’.

In January 1983 an MP raised at Prime Minister’s Questions the ‘anxiety that Michael Fagan was released from hospital without any surveillance’. In reply Mrs Thatcher recognised the ‘deep feelings’ expressed. The press, as it did until it became too dangerous in the mid-2000s, made hay by trying to breach security of high profile sites. For example in November 1982 two Sun reporters were arrested in the grounds of Highgrove (‘subsequently released and their cameras returned to them’). Highgrove remains the residence of King Charles III, then Prince Charles. The authorities moved against five newspapers for publishing so much material about the Fagan case that they ‘impeded’ justice, in other words would prejudice a court case.

Final report

In November 1982, Met Police Assistant Commissioner John Dellow sent in his third and final report on Buckingham Palace security. The Home Secretary made it plain that he would not publish or make any statement about it. Among Mr Dellow’s recommendations was an organisational one, that would mean a change for ministers: Dellow was for ‘a unified Protection Department covering Royalty, Ministerial, Diplomatic and Special Escort’. Ministers were instead protected by Met Police Special branch, who under Mr Dellow’s proposal ‘would be seconded to the Protection Department’. The Met, according to a note, ‘strongly opposed’ such a change, and the upshot was that the Home Secretary was ‘shelving the recommendation indefinitely’. As a sign of how those at the top of the police kept such decisions to themselves, the note ended: ‘we should not assume that our own Special branch officers know about it’, namely the suggested change.

Whitelaw had mentioned Dellow’s ‘inquiry’ in his statement to the House of Commons on July 21, asking Dellow ‘to draw on all sources of available expertise, in the public and private sectors’. A DAC (deputy assistant commissioner) was now in command of a new ‘royalty protection department’.

Mr Dellow’s report is separately kept at the archives at Kew; but is closed, although due for ‘re-consideration’ in 2026. Closed also is a later file about Buckingham Palace; and a 1985 file about Holyrood House and Balmoral; and likewise files about the security of Mrs Thatcher’s children Mark and Carol while she was PM; and about Mrs Thatcher’s protection in the later 1980s. We do know from the public file that Mr Dellow reviewed royal ‘residences’ besides the events of two intrusions by Fagan, one on June 7 and the infamous one of July 9 when Fagan spoke with the Queen.

Other intrusions

Intrusions at Buckingham Palace in particular and royal residences in general have been chronic. The most infamous ones include by the campaigners ‘Fathers 4 Justice’, and by a self-styled ‘comedy terrorist’ into Windsor Castle to gatecrash Prince William’s 21st birthday party, each in 2003. The PREM 19/1623 file ends with a single page letter of August 1981 when the Home Office asked the police for a briefing about an incident reported in The Sun newspaper about a young man founded in the grounds of Buckingham Palace by patrolling police. A police surgeon ‘diagnosed the classic symptoms of schizophrenia’. Police took him to a mental hospital.