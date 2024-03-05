Afternoon tea before International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is on Friday, March 8. To get in the mood for it, on the Thursday afternoon, Professional Security Magazine’s WiS (Women in Security) Awards and the group of security guarding companies the City Security Council are holding a celebration event outside Birmingham, handily placed beside the National Exhibition Centre whether you’ll travel by road or rail.

The event will run between 1.30pm and 5pm at Brightsmith on the Water, Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel, Pendigo Way, Marston Green B40 1PP. First you can enjoy a welcome cocktail then free-flowing prosecco is promised (non-alcoholic alternative will be available also). Afternoon tea will be served from 2pm; and from 4pm on those gathered will be able to hear some inspirational stories from women working in the security sector around this year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘Inspire Inclusion’. Those invited speakers are:

Una Riley, pictured – now retired, the founder and Patron of the Women in Security Awards;

Julie Nel – Owner of the consultancy B4 Secure and since last year chair of the Security Institute;

Fiona Shanley – CEO of the body worn camera company Halo Technologies;

Sarah Hayes – Human Resources Director at the guarding company Securitas, EDI (equality-diversity-inclusion) Deputy Chair of the City Security Council, and Co-Founder of Running on Empty, the group of leisure runners;

Nermina Webster – Founder, Managing Director, Solicitor and Mediator at Business Loss Prevention Limited and Crunch Mediation;

Gaby Price – CEO Women’s Aid Luton; and

Michelle Russell – since 2020 CEO of the UK regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA) and a previous speaker at International Women’s Day security industry celebrations.

At the event a raffle will be raising funds for Women’s Aid Luton. Interested? Email organiser Liz Lloyd – liz@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

Details

The hotel car park is operated by ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition). Parking at the venue is £9 per vehicle for the whole event. You can now register online and at any time during the day’s event via this link using the unique event code FRLSF: https://www.bhmparking.co.uk/. If you are travelling by train, Birmingham International Station is about a ten minute walk to the hotel.