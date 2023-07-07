Commonwealth joiners

On the recommendation of the current board members of the Security Commonwealth, three new board directors were confirmed at the recent committee meeting of the UK security industry umbrella body, which is a gathering of numerous groups and associations.

The three are Darren Carter CPP, Nicholas Reed FSyI F.ISRM S.IIRSM SRMP-C CBCI TechIOSH and Claire Humble MlntlSy MSyl CPOI. In recent months, David Ward and Houdah Al-Hakim have stepped down from the board.

Claire said she wanted to join the SyCom board to help challenge the norms, positively influence change and champion new ways of working on behalf of the security sector and the wider community.

Nic, who will be assisting Dave Cooke CPP with the Secretariat duties said he was honoured. “My intention is to support SyCom in fulfilling its mandate as the uniting, umbrella body bringing together the common interests of the numerous associations in the UK security sector and acting as a conduit for inter-organisational communication and coordination in promoting the member body interests and propagating industry supportive initiatives – together we can achieve so much more.”

Darren, pictured, who has been involved with Security Commonwealth since it was formed in 2015, lately resumed on the ASIS UK chapter board as vice-chairman; and he’s chair of the hotel security management institute the IHSM. He says: “It’s a privilege to have recently joined the Board and I do so with the full intent of helping to drive the ambitions of all those who readily commit their time and energy into the organisation. Bringing together the many organisations who lead our industry, under a unified working group is by no means any easy task. That said, strength is found with common understanding and shared values, I’m grateful for the opportunity and very much look forward to making a positive contribution to the team.”

Security Commonwealth Chair Jayne King FSyI, ASMS welcomed Darren, Nic and Claire; they are joining (besides Jayne) Joe Connell (awarded an MBE in the most recent King’s honours), Guy Mathias, Graham Bassett, Dave Cooke, Oliver Curran, and Mike Hurst.

Jayne also wanted to announce that this year’s David Clark Award for Exceptional Contribution to the UK Security Sector, will be presented on November 1, at an event hosted by the International Foundation for Protection Officers UK (IFPO) and that nominations are now open – https://securitycommonwealth.org/dcaward/.