David Clark Awards – nominations requested

The Security Commonwealth is asking for nominations for the David Clark Award for Exceptional Contribution to the UK Security Sector’, known as the David Clark Award’.

As the Commonwealth umbrella group says, many UK security professionals will know, the late Dave Clark, pictured, security manager and a former Chair of the Commonwealth (SyCom) and ASIS (UK Chapter). He made exceptional voluntary contributions across the UK security profession before his death in 2019 at the age of 49. This award will serve as a legacy, building upon David’s efforts to encourage continuous improvement within the UK security sector.

Criteria for entry

There are two awards, which when adjudicated, may be made in relation to each of the following categories:

• Any individual on the recommendation of a SyCom membership organisation.

• Any programme or initiative, including cross-organisational programmes and initiatives, on the recommendation of a SyCom member organisation.

Completed nominations should be forwarded by email to awards@securitycommonwealth.org by September 24.

Adjudication

Adjudication will be by a panel comprising SyCom membership bodies and other industry professionals, overseen by a SyCom Moderating Panel. Entries will be judged according to these criteria based on SyCom’s High-level Aims and Objectives:

• Achieves effective “Collaboration, cooperation and communication”

• Shares good practices and promotes continuous improvement

• Supports industry development and engagement

• Brings the UK security profession together – “Stronger Together”

• Demonstrates SyCom’s commitment to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)

• Provides evidence of ‘exceptional contribution to the UK security sector; and

• An independent adjudicator will be invited to demonstrate consistency and transparency.

Organisers add that commercial and income-generating activities will not normally be considered. Initiatives directly related to SyCom Board members will also be excluded. Further details of the Award and entry forms can be found on the SyCom website at https://securitycommonwealth.org/dcaward/.

Written entries should be of no more than 650 words and must address the bullet points listed above. Entries should be forwarded to awards@securitycommonwealth.org.

Award ceremony

The winners will be announced, and presentations made at an IFPO (International Foundation for Protection Officers) UK networking event on Wednesday, November 1; further details to follow.

Jayne King, Chair of the Commonwealth said: “In 2021 The Security Commonwealth (SyCom) Committee launched a new annual award for Exceptional Contributions to the UK security industry. The award is known as the David Clark Award in recognition of his standing and voluntary contribution across the UK security profession before his untimely death in 2019. The award will build upon David’s efforts, both as an outstanding chair of SyCom and more widely, to encourage continuous improvement within the UK security sector. This is a really important initiative for the Commonwealth and a fitting way to remember David Clark. We need to get a range of worthy entries. To this end, please consider entries from your own organisations or those who you would wish to support. Please also spread the word within your organisations and beyond.”

And Mike Hurst, Regional Director, IFPO Europe said: “We are delighted that the IFPO will be hosting this year’s David Clark Awards. On a personal note, having worked with Dave on the Boards of both ASIS and SyCom, I am excited that we have the chance to honour Dave by recognising Exceptional Contribution to the sector. I would encourage everyone to nominate both individuals and organisations for these awards.”